Here is what American taxpayers funded in providing security for Hunter Biden

by WorldTribune Staff, September 9, 2025 Real World News



While denying Secret Service protection to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and increased protection for then-GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump amid two assassination attempts, Team Biden shelled out nearly $11 million in taxpayer dollars to provide security which enabled alleged former crackhead first son Hunter Biden to live the high life, a report said.

Documents obtained via the Freedom of Information Act by the Center to Advance Security in America (CASA) and shared with The Center Square show millions were spent on the security detail on travel, real estate and expensive hotels.

A 2023 Thanksgiving trip to Nantucket cost more than half a million dollars, including $26,000 on ferries, $10,000 on golf cart rentals, $36,000 on Salt House Nantucket lodging, $133,500 on White Elephant Hotel lodging, $198,000 on Faraway Nantucket lodging, $161k on The Beachside Hotel lodging, $60,000 on Nantucket Inn lodging, among others, the report said.

Multiple trip costs were for Hunter Biden and Melissa Cohen, Hunter’s wife. They include:

• Nearly $650,000 for a trip to Santa Ynex, Calif, for six hotels.

• More than $250,000 on 13 hotels for a Biden family and Cohen day trip to New York City.

• More than $170,000 for a two-day trip to Wilmington, Delaware.

• $18,000 for a two-day trip to Santa Barbara.

• $10,000 for one night in Arlington, Virginia.

“Due to reports that Hunter Biden was playing a senior role in advising his father within the White House in 2024, CASA filed a FOIA request for information related to the taxpayer resources being spent to protect him,” CASA Director James Fitzpatrick told The Center Square.

“What we found is that while the Secret Service denied protection to [then presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.], and failed to properly protect President [Donald] Trump resulting in two assassination attempts, Hunter Biden was enjoying a robust detail wherever he traveled, including trips to Nantucket, South Africa, and the Virgin Islands.”

Other trips carried hefty price tags: a New Year’s trip to St. Croix cost $372,000 for real estate property and $372,000 for travel cards, according to the documents.

“If the Biden Secret Service was truly low on funding and staffing as they claimed in July 2024, the American people deserve answers as to why their priorities were so grossly misaligned,” Fitzpatrick said.

During the 2024 election season, Team Biden denied then-Democrat presidential candidate Kennedy Secret Service protection even though both his father and uncle were assassinated. Since then, extensive failures have been uncovered by congressional investigations regarding Secret Service protections, or lack thereof, for Trump, including during two assassination attempts.

A recent inspector general report highlights even more extensive failures. These include chronic understaffing of Secret Service counter snipers; agents working the equivalent of an additional 24 full-time employees’ workload each year in overtime; and agents missing mandatory weapons requalification testing.

