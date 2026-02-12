He’s a ‘victim’ too: Judge who calls herself ‘diversity’ cuts rapists’ sentence in half

by WorldTribune Staff, February 12, 2026 Real World News



A jury recommended a 65 year sentence for Christopher Thompson, a 24-year-old Louisville resident convicted of abducting a woman in her own vehicle, robbing her, and raping her twice at gunpoint.

Jefferson County Judge Tracy Davis, whose social media handle is “Diversity Davis,” cut that recommendation in half.

“Unfortunately he fell through the cracks and ended up in this court as an 18 or 19-year-old,” Davis said. “This court does not believe Mr. Thompson, if given the resources that he can get while incarcerated, is beyond being rehabilitated.”

According to court documents, Thompson kidnapped the woman in her own vehicle and forced her to perform oral sex on him in a school parking lot. Then, he drove her to an ATM, robbed the woman, drove back to the school lot and sodomized her at gunpoint again.

Thompson’s sentencing hearing was marked by repeated disruptions, profanity and direct insults toward Davis.

“Before we even get appearances, Mr. Thompson, I’m going to need you to be respectful,” Davis said.

“I ain’t doing nothing. Eat my d**k,” Thompson responded.

Moments later, the exchange escalated.

“It’s fine. Okay? It’s fine,” Davis said.

“If I could spit on you, I would,” Thompson replied.

“At the end of the day, I’m the one with the pen,” Davis said.

“I don’t care,” Thompson said.

“I don’t have sympathy for nobody. I don’t have sympathy for you, the victim, the victim’s family, I don’t care. Boo hoo,” Thompson said during the hearing.

Revolver News noted: “As you can clearly see, this wasn’t a man pleading for a second chance. This wasn’t some humble, remorseful guy expressing regret or humility. This was a nasty, evil convicted kidnapper and rapist openly taunting the judge, insulting the victim, and declaring he had no sympathy for anyone involved. And yet this dangerous activist judge still cut the sentence in half.”

BREAKING: Judge Tracy Davis cuts in half a 65 year recommended prison sentence for r*pist kidnapper She portrayed his as a black victim Even he wasn’t buying it… pic.twitter.com/kMDgqrFeoz — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 9, 2026

This is the judge who just cut a convicted and unrepentant rapist’s sentence in half explicitly because he’s black. Her handle is literally “Diversity Davis” and she has her pronouns listed. Beyond parody. There should be a civil rights investigation launched into this ridiculous… pic.twitter.com/7ggAIfCixr — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 10, 2026

This fine legal mind brags online that she’s a “certified Diversity Equity and Inclusion professional” who ran a diversity consulting company. She graduated from a law school that’s so bad that it admits about 70% of all applicants. https://t.co/3sSP0SU207 — i/o (@avidseries) February 9, 2026

