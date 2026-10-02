HHS: Under Biden, U.S. allowed 85% documentation fraud against unaccompanied alien children

by WorldTribune Staff, October 2, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



The Biden-Harris regime’s Unaccompanied Alien Children (UAC) Program was nothing more than a federal “smuggling operation” intent on allowing as many unvetted minors as possible into the United States regardless of the heinous acts that would likely be committed against them, according to an assessment from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR).

An HHS review of the ORR’s Child Level Events (CLEs) reports between Oct. 1, 2023, and Oct. 31, 2024 found that 85% had intentional document fraud. A Child-Level Event is an official record, incident, or observation concerning an individual child’s health, safety, or well-being while in the care of the federal government.

“The Biden Administration failed in its most basic responsibility: protecting vulnerable children in federal care,” HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said.

“It weakened safeguards and prioritized speed over scrutiny, leaving children exposed to fraud, exploitation, and abuse. Under President Trump, HHS is restoring rigorous oversight, verifying who takes custody of these children, and putting their safety first. We will hold this system accountable and never sacrifice a child’s safety for bureaucratic convenience.”

With a sharp increase in UAC referrals starting in 2021, ORR relaxed certain sponsor vetting policies and expedited the releases of UAC, the HHS review found. In Fiscal Year 2024, ORR denied less than 1% of sponsorship applications.

Six primary forms of fraud were used by adult sponsors of unaccompanied alien children:

• False or fraudulent documentation of identity

• Manipulated photographs

• Misrepresented or unverifiable addresses

• Fingerprint-related fraud

• Failure to disclose household members

• Misrepresentation of age by UAC

HHS described one instance in August 2023 in which ORR released a 15-year-old girl to a sponsor who purported to be the UAC’s biological brother. ORR did not request fingerprints or DNA to verify the relationship. In October 2023, authorities determined that the sponsor was not related to the UAC and had allegedly raped and impregnated her. The sponsor has been charged by the state.

In another case from July 2024, ORR released a 17-year-old boy to a sponsor who claimed to be the stepsister of the UAC. The purported sponsor presented Venezuelan documents that HHS could not authenticate. In October 2024, the UAC was found dead in the back seat of a car, with his genitalia exposed, along with an unconscious 30-year-old male.

Related: Trump: More than 300,000 migrant children still missing, no thanks to Sanctuary Cities, August 4, 2026

“This wasn’t a mistake,” said Larry Ward, president of the Free Press Foundation and head of MarketRithm, Inc. “The Biden Administration was warned, by whistleblowers, by law enforcement, by Congress, that children were being handed to traffickers with forged papers, and they kept the conveyor belt running anyway.”

“You don’t get 85% intentional document fraud by accident,” Ward added. “You get it when the people in charge decide that moving kids out the door matters more than where those kids end up. Every one of these children is made in the image of God, and the officials who looked the other way should answer for every single one.”

ORR Senior Advisor John Fabbricatore told reporters that 479,000 UACs went missing during the Biden-Harris regime.

Ward noted: “John Fabbricatore came out of retirement with one mission, find the kids, and he has pursued it with the grit of a 24-year law enforcement veteran and the heart of a man who refuses to look away. America owes him a debt of gratitude for bringing this abuse into the light.”

🚨NEW: The Trump Administration has uncovered 6 forms of fraud in the Unaccompanied Alien Children Program that occurred during the Biden Administration. Between October 2023 and October 2024, the Office of Refugee Resettlement received 1,669 reports of sponsor-related fraud… pic.twitter.com/L15qJJRmTb — HHS Rapid Response (@HHSResponse) October 1, 2026

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

Like this: Like Loading...