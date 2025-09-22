HHS vaccine advisers end positive recommendation for Covid jab

by WorldTribune Staff, September 22, 2025 Real World News



A panel of advisers selected by Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. voted on Friday to end the federal government’s positive recommendation for Covid shots for adults.

Instead, the advisers say getting the jab should be a case of “individual decision-making” for all Americans.

In a unanimous vote, the committee, known as the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, said adults 65 and older should decide on Covid injections individually or with a doctor. The panel added that individual decisions also should be made for people between the ages of six months and 64, while emphasizing that those who have underlying conditions are the people most likely to benefit from the shot.

The CDC previously dropped the recommendation for children and pregnant women this summer, after Kennedy announced the move on social media.

Committee member Retsef Levi said his group found that the CDC had not appropriately acknowledged the risks of the Covid injection even as it overestimated the shot’s effectiveness.

“I hope we can all agree that there is a problem here,” said Levi, who previously had called for Covid shots to be withdrawn from the market.

An HHS spokesman said federal insurance programs and plans under the Affordable Care Act will still cover the shots.

The committee also voted to add more language about the risks of the Covid jab to the CDC’s official vaccine information statement, often handed to patients when they receive a shot, and that doctors discuss that information with patients.

Some committee members questioned why the FDA had approved the Covid shots in the first place, including the most recent boosters approved during Kennedy’s tenure.

FDA representative Tracy Beth Hoeg indicated the agency is discussing whether to launch a new review of the Covid jab approvals.

