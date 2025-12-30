‘Highly unusual’: Empty Minnesota parking lots suddenly fill up at ‘learing’ centers after viral video

by WorldTribune Staff, December 30, 2025 Real World News



A Somali-run childcare facility at the center of a new Minnesota fraud scandal was bristling with activity on Monday after an independent journalist’s viral report found the facility essentially abandoned in days prior.

The misspelled Quality “Learing” Center in Minneapolis is typically such a ghost town that it appeared closed, a local resident told the New York Post.

On Monday, roughly 20 children were seen streaming in and out of the facility.

The resident called the scene at the site Monday — a few days after explosive footage posted by Nick Shirley called it out and suggested it was part of widespread state fraud — “highly unusual.

“We’ve never seen kids go in there until today. That parking lot is empty all the time, and I was under the impression that place is permanently closed,” the resident told The Post.

In his video posted on Friday, Shirley asks an individual who opened the door at the Quality ‘Learning” Center: “You do realize there’s supposed to be 99 children here in this building, and there’s no one here?”

Ibrahim Ali, the son of the owner who said he was the manager, claimed to The Post on Monday that Shirley’s visit came before they opened for the day. He also blamed a graphic designer for the now-infamous typo on the center’s sign.

“What I understand is [the owners] dealt with a graphic designer. He did it incorrectly. I guess they didn’t think it was a big issue,” said Ali, who claimed he helps out with homework and paperwork at the facility.

“That’s gonna be fixed,” he said of the sign.

The Post reported that a woman opening the center at 2 p.m. Monday said Shirley’s reporting was inaccurate.

“We don’t have fraud. That’s a lie,” she said, adding, “I don’t want to talk to you. I want to talk to my lawyer.”

Outside the center, another worker took out his smartphone to record a Post reporter who was asking him questions about the situation.

“Don’t f–king come to this area. Get the f–k out of here,” the employee said.

Support Free Press Foundation