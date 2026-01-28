Hillary Clinton in 2015: ‘Any city should listen to the Dept. of Homeland Security’

by WorldTribune Staff, January 28, 2026 Real World News



Just a few short months after announcing she was running for the Democrat presidential nomination for 2016, Hillary Clinton in a July 2015 CNN interview slammed the sanctuary city of San Francisco for not enforcing federal immigration law and deporting an illegal from Mexico who later murdered a young woman.

Kate Steinle, 32, was fatally shot on a San Francisco pier by Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, an illegal alien from Mexico who had been deported on five prior occasions.

Clinton told CNN: “Well, what should be done is any city should listen to the Department of Homeland Security, which as I understand it, urged them to deport this man again after he got out of prison another time. Here’s a case where we’ve deported, we’ve deported, we’ve deported, he ends back up in our country, and I think the city made a mistake.

“The city made a mistake not to deport someone that the federal government strongly felt should be deported. So I have absolutely no support for a city that ignores the strong evidence that should be acted on. However, there are — if it were the first time traffic citation many, if it were something minor — a misdemeanor, that’s entirely different. This man had already been deported five times, and he should have been deported at the request of the federal government.”

