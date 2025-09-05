‘Hoax’? Attorney says Trump has helped Epstein investigation for years and was never a target

by WorldTribune Staff, September 5, 2025 Real World News



President Donald Trump assisted in the investigation of Jeffrey Epstein as far back as 2009 and was never a suspect, an attorney said in a new report.

Writing for LawEnforcementToday, Kyle Reyes noted that an attorney for an Epstein victim said that, since 2009, Trump had been secretly helping to take down Epstein.

“Trump supplied investigators with critical information that advanced their case,” the attorney said, adding that “President Trump was never a suspect and now wants him to release everything.”

Earlier, in 2018, Bradley Edwards, an attorney who represented a number of those who claimed Epstein was involved in their abuse, said in an interview:

“The only thing I can say about President Trump is that he is the only person who in 2009, when I served a lot of subpoenas on a lot of people, or at least gave notice to some pretty connected people that I wanted to talk to them, he is the only person who picked up the phone and said ‘lets just talk, I’ll give you as much time as you want, I’ll tell you what you need to know.’ “

Trump recently posted to Truth Social:

The confused and badly failing Democrat Party did nothing about Jeffrey Epstein while he was alive except befriend him, socialize with him, travel to his Island, and take his money! They knew everything there was to know about Epstein, but now, years after his death, they, out of nowhere, are seeming to show such love and heartfelt concern for his victims. Does anybody really believe that? Where were they during his very public trials, and for all of those years before his death? The answer is, “nowhere to be found.” The now dying (after the DOJ gave thousands of pages of documents in full compliance with a very comprehensive and exacting Subpoena from Congress!) Epstein case was only brought back to life by the Radical Left Democrats because they are doing so poorly, with the lowest poll numbers in the history of the Party (16%), while the Republicans are doing so well, among the highest approval numbers the Party has ever had! The Dems don’t care about the victims, as proven by the fact that they never did before. This is merely another Democrat HOAX, just like Russia, Russia, Russia, and all of the others, in order to deflect and distract from the great success of a Republican President, and the record setting failure of the previous Administration, and the Democrat Party. The Department of Justice has done its job, they have given everything requested of them. It’s time to end the Democrat Epstein Hoax, and give the Republicans credit for the great, even legendary, job that they are doing. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!

