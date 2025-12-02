Homan: Most refugees will be deported because ‘we don’t know who they are’

by WorldTribune Staff, December 2, 2025 Real World News



Trump Administration Border Czar Tom Homan said that most third world refugees allowed into the U.S. under the Biden-Harris regime will be deported.

“I think most of them will end up being deported, because we won’t be able to properly vet them,” Homan told Fox News.

“There’s no way to clearly vet these people 100% that they’re safe…reviewing every one of these people who came in under Biden.”

Homan also noted that “most terrorists aren’t in any database! We don’t know who they are!”

“These third world nations don’t have systems like we do…no travel documents, no identification. Are we gonna count on the Taliban to provide us information on the bad guys?”

Meanwhile, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Tuesday confirmed that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will complete the hiring of 10,000 Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents within the next ten days.

“Our 10,000th ICE officer will be on the job within 10 days,” she told President Donald Trump during a Cabinet meeting. “So we have hired 10,000. We’ve had hundreds of 1000s of applications.”

The One Big, Beautiful Bill Act provided funding for the agency to hire 10,000 additional personnel in order to expedite deportations.

The Trump Administration has set the goal of deporting at least 21 million illegal aliens and has thus far reported a decline in the foreign-born population by 2 million since Jan. 20 of this year. That figure includes deportations and self-deportations of immigrants from varying legal statuses.

