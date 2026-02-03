Homan: Trump Administration has rescued 145,000 illegal immigrant children

by WorldTribune Staff, February 2, 2026 Real World News



President Donald Trump’s immigration policies resulted in the rescue of 145,000 illegal immigrant children who were allowed into the country by the Biden-Harris regime and then went missing, border czar Tom Homan said.

“Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Office of Refugee Resettlement at U.S. Department of Health and Human Services continue to tirelessly run down hundreds of thousands of leads and work numerous investigations to locate more than 300,000 unaccompanied alien children that the Biden Administration turned over to unvetted sponsors, lost track of, and weren’t looking forward. Through their outstanding efforts, they have so far been able to locate more than 145,000,” Homan said.

“The last (presidential) administration wasn’t even looking for them,” Homan said. “Many of these children were victims of sex trafficking and forced labor. We’re tearing apart these trafficking rings. We’re looking for these missing children. We’re arresting criminal aliens, many of them like just [in] the last two weeks in Minnesota. A lot of them were sexual predators of children.”

“President Trump promised that we would find these children,” Homan added. “And under his strong leadership and with his unwavering support, the patriots at these, and other partner, agencies have been—and will continue to do—just that.”

Homan said the Trump Administration will forge ahead with its deportation efforts despite resistance from Democrats, including Virginia’s new governor, Abigail Spanberger.

Spanberger, who was portrayed by legacy media as a moderate on the campaign trail, signed an executive order soon after taking officer saying local and state law enforcement are no longer required to cooperate with ICE, repealing an order from her Republican predecessor Glenn Youngkin.

Appearing on Thursday’s installment of the “Ruthless” podcast, Homan was struck by her dramatic pivot from her days as a gubernatorial candidate.

“I’m a resident of Virginia and Spanberger — I remember her campaign ads. ‘I’m a law enforcement officer. I rescued children from sex trafficking.’ I’ve seen the commercials,” Homan told “Ruthless” co-host John Ashbrook.

“So, first day in office, she stops being a law enforcement officer and became a politician because where’s all those commercials you did about supporting law enforcement and rescuing kids?”

Homan added he respects Spanberger’s past service to the country — she was a CIA officer before entering politics — but said she “forgot it” immediately after becoming governor.

“I hope we can work together, but it doesn’t look good,” Homan said.

Ashbrook asked Homan whether there were ways to work around Spanberger’s executive order against ICE.

“Well, we’ll work around it,” Homan responded. “We’re working around that in New York and, you know, California and Oregon and Illinois. These states are not friendly. They won’t work with ICE. So, it just means we’ve got to send more resources to those states because it makes our job harder.”

Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social:

“The biggest problem our Country has is that the Democrats are SOFT ON CRIME! They want to protect the Criminal, violent and vicious as they may be, at the expense of our great American Citizens and Patriots. That is not what America is about, and never will be! President DJT.”

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec noted: “The Left will stop at nothing in their mission to block ICE from deporting child traffickers and rapists. They are willing to die to protect pedos. And when they are killed protecting pedos they are held up as martyrs by their ranks. Sick!”

At a press conference on Thursday, Homan slammed Democrats and the Biden-Harris regime for creating the problem and chaos that the Trump Administration is currently dealing with.

🚨 HOLY SMOKES. Tom Homan just CALLED OUT the outraged Democrats in front of millions “Where were THEY, the last 4 years, when women and children being s*x trafficked reached an ALL-TIME HIGH?” “Where were THEY when a quarter million Americans DIED from fentanyl coming across… pic.twitter.com/5rKFWOYLNe — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 29, 2026

