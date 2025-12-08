Homan: Trump Administration looked for, found 62,000 missing children ignored by Team Biden

by WorldTribune Staff, December 8, 2025 Real World News



Tens of thousands of missing children who had been essentially abandoned by the Biden-Harris regime have been found by the Trump Administration, border czar Tom Homan said.

“I look at the numbers every day. On Friday, I looked at the numbers. There’s over 62,000 children found by the Trump Administration, children that weren’t even being looked for in the Biden Administration,” Homan said.

The effort began when President Donald Trump took office and January with the daily tracking of records and expanded into one of the largest child-recovery operations in U.S. history, Homan said.

The children had fallen completely off Team Biden’s radar despite signs of possible exploitation, trafficking, or abandonment, Homan said.

“Some of these children were victims of sex trafficking. Some were in forced labor. Some were being mistreated. I can’t even discuss some of the mistreatment we found out about,” Trump’s border czar said.

The Trump Administration was adamant about identifying every child who had been released, transferred, or logged in border records, including children who had disappeared during the prior administration’s handling of migrant placements.

Many of the children had been misplaced through improper vetting, rushed releases, and minimal follow-up when adults claiming custody were never verified, Homan said, adding that a significant number were discovered in situations that should have been flagged earlier.

Homan added: “President Trump again, proves why he’s the greatest president in my lifetime, over 62,000 children rescued by President Trump. Again, children that were ignored and weren’t being looked for under President Biden.”

