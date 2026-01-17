House Democrat with solid Epstein ties eyes run for Virgin Islands governor

by WorldTribune Staff, January 16, 2026 Real World News



Virgin Islands Democrat Del. Stacey Plaskett, a close associate of Jeffrey Epstein, is exploring a run for governor of the island territory this year, reports say.

If Plaskett were to win the race for Virgin Islands governor, she would then appoint the territory’s attorney general. That, critics say, would give her considerable control over many of Epstein’s secret files that remain hidden from public view.

The Virgin Islands is one of a handful of states and territories in which the attorney general is appointed by the governor rather than elected by voters.

Albert Bryan, the current governor, “used his control of the office to dismiss the only attorney general who had pursued aggressive investigations into Epstein’s criminal enterprise on the island,” Lee Fang noted in a Jan. 16 Substack.com analysis.

“Plaskett’s ties to Epstein run deep and extend over many years,” Fang noted. “Plaskett worked in the local V.I. economic development agency during the same period the office granted over $300 million in fraudulent tax credits to Epstein’s business interests. Plaskett then went on to work directly for Erika Kellerhals, a lawyer who served as Epstein’s attorney and political fixer.”

Epstein’s primary residence was on Little Saint James, which is part of the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Plaskett was reportedly one of several politicians in the territory to whom Epstein donated significant sums.

According to court documents, Plaskett was rewarded for her loyalty to Epstein as he raised cash for her to clinch her 2014 bid for Congress.

Cecil de Jongh, a close aide to Epstein, noted via email that, “we have a friend in Stacey.”

The race, which Plaskett won by only 737 votes, was one of the closest in Virgin Islands history.

“While in office, Plaskett worked quietly with the convicted pedophile,” Fang wrote. “In 2018, she traveled to Epstein’s opulent Manhattan mansion to solicit funds from him for the DCCC, the House Democrats’ campaign arm.”

In November, The Washington Post revealed that Epstein had texted Plaskett to suggest questions during a 2019 committee hearing.

The texts occurred during a House Oversight Committee hearing with Michael Cohen in 2019.

Even after the Post’s revelations, Republicans were unable to garner the votes to remove Plaskett from the House Intelligence Committee.

According to Fang’s report, Plaskett met this week with close campaign supporters to discuss her plans to run for governor. At the meeting, she stated that Sen. Milton Potter, the president of the Virgin Islands Legislature, would be her running mate.

