According to X’s AI chatbot Grok, Charlie Kirk was assassinated not by a leftist who viewed him as a fascist, but because the killer thought Kirk was “insufficiently conservative” and “fascist-like.”

“Let that sink in: AI systems took a clear case of leftist political violence against a conservative activist and completely reversed the narrative, suggesting Kirk was murdered by someone on his own side for not being conservative enough,” Larry Ward wrote in a Sept. 15 analysis for Human Events.

“This isn’t just getting facts wrong—it’s creating an entirely fictional version of political reality designed to protect leftist extremists.”

These AI systems, since they came onto the scene, have been fed these distorted narratives by leftists such as former President Barack Obama, analysts say.

Obama on Tuesday implied that President Donald Trump was to blame for Kirk’s assassination, because of “extreme” personnel and policies that aroused violent opposition.

During an appearance at the Jefferson Educational Society in Erie, Pennsylvania, Obama said Kirk’s death was “horrific,” but then “made sure to recite an (inaccurate) laundry list of Kirk’s more controversial statements, including a false claim that Kirk claimed black women were stupid,” Breitbart’s Joel B. Pollak noted.

AI systems are picking up and redistributing these falsehoods to create a narrative in Kirk’s killing that is opposite from reality.

The actual facts, documented by independent media outlets, is that Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old charged with killing Kirk, left ammunition engraved with “hey fascist! CATCH!” — clearly targeting Kirk as a fascist, not as insufficiently conservative. Robinson lived with a transgender partner and had developed what authorities called “political interests opposing Kirk.” High school friends described him as “far-left on everything.”

As perhaps the only conservative voices on CNN, Scott Jennings, put it: “Charlie Kirk was mainstream. He had views that are held by millions, including more than half the country in the last election. So if you’re saying this is justified, what you’re actually saying is half the country, there’s some justification to commit violence against them.”

“Yet Grok’s algorithm processed this information and produced a trending summary that portrayed the assassination as right-wing violence against Kirk for being too moderate,” Ward noted. “This represents the most dangerous evolution of AI bias: systems that don’t just suppress conservative voices, but actively rewrite conservative victimization to fit progressive narratives about political violence.”

AI systems, Ward added, have long “trained on datasets that systematically exclude conservative perspectives.” They “don’t just produce biased outputs — they create alternate realities that serve progressive political interests. When artificial intelligence learns about American politics primarily from sources that spent years suppressing conservative voices, it inevitably reproduces not just those sources’ biases, but their strategic narratives about political violence.”

The Kirk narrative being produced by these systems “demonstrates why this represents a genuine national security threat,” Ward continued. “When AI systems advising government officials cannot accurately identify the source and motivation of political violence — or worse, actively invert those motivations — they create dangerous blind spots that adversaries can exploit. Intelligence assessments become worse than useless; they become actively misleading.”

Obama furthered the narrative by insisting that, when he was president, “those extreme views were not in my White House. I wasn’t embracing them. I wasn’t empowering them. I wasn’t putting the weight of the United States government behind extremist views.”

But, as Pollak pointed out, “As president, Obama backed the violent Occupy Wall Street protests. Most significantly, he fanned the Trayvon Martin controversy into a racially divisive crisis, turning to radical Al Sharpton — a demagogue so toxic that Obama had once refused to have anything to do with him, until he needed black support. Obama also embraced the destructive Black Lives Matter movement, which would go on to cause nationwide chaos.

“In fact, it was Obama who inaugurated an era of division and extremism. On the campaign trail in 2008, he encouraged his supporters to confront friends and neighbors, and ‘argue with them, get in their face.’ ”

Conservative media which have been heavily suppressed and censored will have a hard time effectively challenging the AI-generated false narratives that Ward notes “grow more dangerous by the day.”

Trump’s executive order banning woke AI from federal contracts “was a crucial first step,” Ward wrote. “But the Charlie Kirk assassination proves we need immediate action that addresses the root cause: AI systems trained on datasets that systematically exclude conservative perspectives while amplifying progressive narratives about political violence.”

The next step?

Trump “must now require AI companies doing business with federal agencies to compensate America First and conservative publishers at the same rates paid to mainstream media,” Ward wrote. “This isn’t just about economic justice — it’s about preventing AI systems from continuing to invert political reality in ways that protect leftist extremists while endangering conservative Americans.

“When AI systems invert political violence to protect leftist narratives, the stakes become life and death.”

