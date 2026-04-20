How are you FEELING? Author blames ‘infallible feminism’ for the destruction of femininity

by WorldTribune Staff, April 20, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



“Infallible feminism” was for decades allowed to run roughshod over Western society and culture. The result was the destruction of femininity, an author noted.

Modern feminists, who “never get fact-checked, receive push-back, or hear moral correction,” however, “have overplayed their hand,” Carrie Gress wrote for The Federalist on April 20.

“Intellectual nonsense from elite women is surprisingly commonplace and continues unabated,” wrote Gress, who is a mother of five, a scholar at the Institute of Human Ecology at Catholic University of America, and the author of 11 books, including “The End of Woman: How Smashing the Patriarchy Has Destroyed Us” and “Something Wicked: Why Feminism Can’t Be Fused with Christianity.”

Recent example Gress offers include:

• Meryl Streep insisted on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that the SAVE America Act could disenfranchise married women by requiring voter registration names to exactly match birth certificates. She argued this forces women with changed names to jump through hoops to vote.

• Jennifer Siebel Newsom, wife of California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom, boasted that she changes the pronouns in books when reading to her children.

• Most anything said by the ladies on The View.

These “infallible females” forced employees into “hiring quotas and lowered physical fitness requirements gave the impression that male/female interchangeability could be achieved, paired with flawed and persistent rhetoric about unequal pay and the glass ceiling. #BelieveAllWomen also fortified the notion that women never lie, especially about sexual assault,” Gress noted.

Work environments were affected in a major way, “particularly through quotas and DEI hiring. Mediocre female employees have been flattered, platformed, and promoted, and the workplace ‘feminized’ — as Helen Andrews has made plain — while femininity was eradicated. The most toxic of women are tolerated for fear that they will take their tale of woe to a deeply sympathetic press or courtroom. The result is that conscientious male and female employees are demoralized, turning the pursuit of excellence into a farce,” Gress wrote.

Psychologically, Gress continued: “Reason was out; emotions were in. Anything a woman felt gained her access to the prized status of ‘victim,’ easily opened by claims of feeling triggered, offended, or imposed upon. The victim card had the added benefit of dissolving any societal or familial responsibilities. Duties and roles evaporated; emotional whim and self-absorption settled in comfortably.”

“Feminism also hermetically sealed leftist women — and the nominally conservative women who breathe the same fumes — into believing the nobility of their cause. It is a safe space. No one questions your arguments or challenges your convictions. Agreeing with the movement offers an aura of strength, conviction, righteousness, and unassailability. Who could question the movement’s purity?”

For several generations of women, the movement ensured they were “told in most of their day-to-day interactions that they are always right. Hence the emergence of the Bridezilla and the AWFLs (affluent, white, female liberals) who head up the ‘No Kings’ resistance rally and then head to Whole Foods, meeting with nary an ounce of real resistance but bathed in glorious acclaim for their conformist bravery,” Gress wrote.

“Decades of submission to infallible females have worn the West thin.”

But, Gress noted, “the culture is quickly changing. An array of conservative sites, many of which previously steered clear of critiquing feminism, are now speaking against it, with articles written by both women and men.

“Motherhood is making a comeback. Younger women are rejecting the tired allegiance their mothers and grandmothers gave to the ideology, and many young men are choosing nonfeminist wives. …The accelerated speed at which the narrative is shifting is likely because many have seen for years that the Empress Had No Clothes but felt powerless to call it out. Today, the groundswell is large enough that few live with fear of retribution and cancellation.”

Feminists, Gress concluded, “certainly won’t go down without a fight, but it’s a fight they’ve already lost. Despite their ‘infallibility,’ or maybe because of it, they just haven’t realized it yet.”

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