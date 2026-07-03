How dead is Mitch McConnell? Deader than dead, analysis concludes

by WorldTribune Staff, July 3, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



A 911 dispatch from June 14 to the DC residence of Kentucky Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell stated: “unconscious and needing ALS (advanced life support).”

The 84-year-old senator’s office released a statement saying McConnell is recovering and remains engaged.

Critics contend that McConnell has not been engaged for quite some time.

In fact, one analyst concluded that, when it comes to policy in 2026, the poster boy for the Bush Republican establishment is deader than dead.

“Mitch McConnell is dead. You might not have heard about this and that’s not an accident,” Scott McKay wrote for The American Spectator on July 1.

“They may have him hooked up to machines so they can claim he isn’t dead, but the guy is dead. He might be even deader than Moqtaba Khameini, whom the Iranians still won’t show us.”

McConnell is front and center in a GOP establishment, McKay noted, which “pretends that the Democrats are the same people they were when Bill Clinton was president and that it’s Trump who’s a threat to the status quo. And the Mitch McConnell Dead Republicans hang on and hang on, past the point where they could be replaced by the people the voters would choose.”

It’s a post turtle moment in more ways than one.

“Kentucky has a post-turtle — that isn’t meant as a reference to McConnell’s succession, it’s a reference to the old joke about a post turtle being a turtle which rests atop a fence post, has no idea what he’s doing there, doesn’t know what to do while there and doesn’t know how to get down — Democrat governor named Andy Beshear, who, a bit like the current lifeless iteration of Mitch McConnell, is a legacy of that state’s former politics,” McKay wrote.

“Beshear has been in office for eight years, not altogether as a result of the damage to Kentucky Republican politics Mitch McConnell did over the last couple of decades, and McConnell has hung on as a senator under the narrative that were he to retire, Beshear would appoint a Democrat to fill out his term.

But the GOP holds a supermajority in Kentucky’s legislature. And in 2021, that supermajority addressed the McConnell-Beshear situation by passing a succession plan requiring the governor to pick from a list of three nominees by the state executive committee of the party of the outgoing senator — meaning that Beshear would have to pick from three Republicans the Kentucky GOP would send him. Beshear vetoed that bill; it was overridden. Then he refused such a hypothetical choice and promised a massive legal fight.

The legislature then passed a bill which took the governor out of the equation altogether and forced a vacancy until a special election could be called, making Kentucky one of five states taking interim Senate appointments out of the governor’s hands. Beshear vetoed that bill as well, and again his veto was overridden.

“That was in 2024. Mitch McConnell, who was glitching severely in public appearance after public appearance that year, relinquished his position as the GOP Senate caucus leader. He could have retired and allowed his seat to be counted in the 2024 election cycle. That would have given Kentucky a very orderly succession to replace him,” McKay noted.

“But nope. He didn’t do that. Probably more to the point, McConnell’s staffers, who have an outsized amount of influence over the horrific performance of the GOP Senate caucus — which has been a problem for a long time — wouldn’t allow him to do that.

“It’s an utterly stupid situation, and the people responsible for it know that. Rather than be accountable and transparent about what they’ve done, they’ve spent almost three weeks hiding McConnell’s condition from the public.

“Even that is too generous. They’ve spent SIX YEARS doing this. When it was obvious back in 2020 that McConnell was physically and mentally unfit for another Senate term.”

So what state in Mitch McConnell literally in?

His office hasn’t sent out a press release since June 9. Prior to that, it was May 21.

“But all of McConnell’s staffers still have jobs and they get to take turns pretending to be a U.S. Senator while their boss apparently lies in a vegetative state at some undisclosed location,” McKay wrote.

“Perhaps there’s a compromise to be had. Move McConnell and all his assorted equipment to the Rotunda — so we can get the lie-in-state segment of this out of the way. Maybe his staff can move their desks there as well, so we can see the inner workings of that office. Who’s the actual senior U.S. Senator from Kentucky, and how long has he or she been serving?

“In 2026, amid the massive challenges facing the country, Kentucky now has a corpse for a senator — warm or otherwise — and the people who have kept it there aren’t willing to say so even now.”

Mitch McConnell was found ‘unconscious’ in DC home last month, may have suffered heart attack https://t.co/mxntnb48ux pic.twitter.com/nL3YJEFpjR — New York Post (@nypost) July 1, 2026

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

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