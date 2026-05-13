How does he know? John Brennan confirms the Deep State is alive, well, and anti-Trump

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, May 13, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



[According to Wikipedia, “Deep state is a term used for unauthorized secret networks of power operating within a government but independent of its political leadership, in pursuit of their own agendas and goals.”]

Widely disparaged as a “conspiracy theory in legacy media, it turns out there is indeed a Deep State and it is actively resisting and working against President Donald Trump’s authority. Just ask Obama era CIA chief John Brennan.

In Brennan-speak, the Deep State is a “legion of professionals” within the federal government who are sabotaging Trump’s agenda.

Brennan said in a May 11 interview on MS NOW:

“I think, as Liz mentioned, there’s still a legion of professionals in the law enforcement environment, the Department of Justice, as well as the CIA and other places. The ones who are refusing to follow politically motivated prosecutions, those who are refusing to support any type of political activities on the part of the Trump Administration that are inconsistent with the authorities, the responsibilities of the intelligence community, law enforcement community, and Department of Justice.”

How would Brennan know this?

A post to X from the Office of the Directory of National Intelligence (ODNI), noted: “The same CIA Director who pushed the Russia collusion hoax for years is now openly admitting there are still bureaucrats inside the Intelligence Community and DOJ working against a duly elected President. The Deep State was never a conspiracy theory.”

According to a Reuters report, the FBI has begun examining the actions of CIA personnel involved in the intelligence assessment that concluded Russia sought to interfere in the 2016 U.S. election in ways that benefited Trump.

“That assessment went on to fuel claims from many Democrats, some of which persist today, that President Trump was a Russian agent,” Townhall.com’s Dmitri Bolt noted.

In March, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan said the investigation of Brennan is “heating up.”

“Maybe there’s ultimately going to be some accountability for Brennan, . . .” Jordan said on “Hannity,” later adding, “I think it’s getting serious here.”

Jordan tied the investigation to a broader dispute over the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation, arguing key intelligence conclusions were improperly changed at Brennan’s direction in late 2016.

“This is when it all began,” Jordan said.

“They changed the intelligence community assessment from December of 2016, when it said there was no conspiracy, no collusion between Trump and Russia to influence the election. One month later, they changed it… at the urging of John Brennan, and he lied to us about it when we were deposing him last Congress, and that’s why we sent the initial criminal referral letter that we sent in October.”

Jordan referred Brennan to the Justice Department last year, citing allegations that Brennan lied in his 2023 Judiciary Committee testimony by denying that the CIA used the Steele dossier in preparing the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment on Russian election interference and claiming the CIA opposed including the dossier.

Unbelievable. Former CIA Director John Brennan just said the quiet part out LOUD, that there are still a “legion” of bureaucrats within the intel and justice communities who are actively sabotaging the executive authority of President Trump: “There’s still a legion of… pic.twitter.com/XhBLzhy7s2 — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) May 11, 2026

2026 Contract With Our Readers

Like this: Like Loading...