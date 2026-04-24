Prophetic: ‘Don’t talk to me about targeting’

by WorldTribune Staff, April 24, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



[Updated, 11:01 pm, April 25]

Only hours after coming under media criticism for “targeting” his political opposition, President Donald Trump dodged another assassination attempt on April 25 at the annual White House Correspondents Dinner at the Washington Hilton.

Minutes later back at the White House, Trump praised Secret Service and law enforcement personnel at the event and noted a positive spirit in the ballroom. He also said he had been prepared to “rip it in his speech” and deliver a “rough” and “inappropriate” speech at the annual dinner at which 90 percent of those in attendance are reportedly Democrat and Left loyalists largely responsible for the relentless, irresponsible and sometimes inflammatory narratives that has been used to justify theft and murder.

Minutes before the attempted assassination attempt, the president posted an appeal for the Save America Act, warning that “Not passing the SAVE AMERICA ACT will lead to the the worst results for a political party in the HISTORY of the United States Senate. An Unrecoverable Death Wish!!!

Earlier Friday, he had reposted on social media calls by his supporters for accountability of those who spent 8 years seeking his impeachment, imprisonment and even death.

The leaders of that crusade arguably included the nation’s intelligence community and Justice Department at the behest of top Democrats Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

Was he abusing his authority in his second administration by investigating the weaponization of U.S. government? Trump did not second that emotion:

Yep, and the Republicans don’t care pic.twitter.com/HlAPo4tesM — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) April 26, 2026

Related: Losers prom? Unlike Trump, Biden honors White House Correspondents Dinner with his presence, April 29, 2024

At week’s end amid the prosecution of the Iran War, the president also unleashed on the U.S. Supreme Court:

How can the Democrats not like how the U.S. Supreme Court votes. The Democrat Justices stick together like glue, NEVER failing to wander from the warped and perverse policies, ideas, and cases put before them. They ALWAYS vote as a group, or BLOCK, even that new, Low IQ person, that somehow found her way to the bench (Sleepy Joe!). The Republican Justices don’t stick together, they give the Democrats win after win, like a 159 Billion Dollar pile of cash on a completely ridiculous Tariff decision, and nasty, one sided questions on the country destroying subject of Birthright Citizenship, something which virtually NO OTHER COUNTRY IN THE WORLD IS STUPID ENOUGH TO ALLOW. It was meant for the babies of slaves, not for the babies of Chinese Billionaires. No, certain “Republican” Justices have just gone weak, stupid, and bad, completely violating what they “supposedly” stood for. Handing over 159 Billion Dollars in Tariff refunds to people who have been Ripping Off our Country for years, is unexplainable. One little sentence would have stoped this record setting payment from having to be made. It is a travesty! Their Tariff decision was an unnecessary and expensive slap in the face to the U.S.A., and a giant victory for its opponents. If they rule against our Country on Birthright Citizenship, which they probably will, it will be even worse, if that’s possible. It will cost America massive amounts of money but, more importantly, it will cost America its DIGNITY! No, the Radical Left Democrats don’t need to “Pack the Court,” it’s already Packed! President DONALD J. TRUMP

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