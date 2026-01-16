Hunter Biden baby mama wants him jailed for ditching child support deal

by WorldTribune Staff, January 16, 2026 Real World News



Lunden Roberts, the former girlfriend of Hunter Biden and mother of his 7-year-old daughter, has called for the former first son to be “incarcerated” for failing to hold up his end of their child support deal.

According to court records, Roberts urged an Arkansas judge on Tuesday to reopen the case until Hunter Biden complies with the agreement they settled on in 2023.

“Incarcerate him in the Independence County Detention Center as a civil penalty until he purges his contempt by complying with this court’s orders,” Roberts’s motion read.

Roberts supported her call for Hunter Biden’s arrest by arguing he only responds to issues in the child support dispute when “he has to do so,” and incarceration would motivate him to answer.

“The defendant should be incarcerated as a criminal penalty for flaunting the dignity and authority of this court,” according to the filing, first reported on by the research group Marco Polo.

Roberts, 34, had initially settled her dispute with Hunter Biden, 55, after he agreed to hand over the proceeds of a “specified number” of his art pieces to his daughter, Navy Joan Roberts.

Hunter Biden had long denied fathering the young girl until a court-ordered DNA test confirmed his paternity in 2019.

As part of the child support deal, Roberts dropped her demand that her daughter be allowed to take the Biden last name and agreed to slash her monthly child support payment demand from $20,000 to $5,000.

Related: Bidens fail to acknowledge Hunter’s love child as one of their grandkids, April 7, 2020

According to Roberts, Navy still believes her father will go to heaven and even stated “she ‘could not wait to get to heaven’ ” so she could “be with (her) dad” who “lives far away and is really busy.”

The court filing, which identifies Navy as minor child 1 (MC1), states: “To this day, MC1 has not heard again from her father, and this is baffling to [Roberts] and her family because Mr. Biden said that he had ‘lived in guilt and remorse every second of every day that [he] hasn’t been in [MC1’s] life.’ ”

Roberts claimed Biden’s expressed remorse was used as a ploy to get her to accept a smaller amount of money to support their daughter.

“As is systemic in the history of this case, it is because of Mr. Biden’s antics that we find ourselves back before this court,” the motion stated.

2026 Contract With Our Readers