‘I reject your sympathy’: Father of child badly injured by illegal trucker slams Democrats at House hearing

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 2, 2026

The father of a young child who was severely injured in a crash involving an illegal alien truck driver lashed out at Democrats at a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday.

“I reject your guys’ sympathy,” Marcus Coleman told Democrats at a House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement hearing on sanctuary policies.

Coleman’s daughter, Dalilah, suffered a fractured skull, a broken femur, and a traumatic brain injury after an 18-wheel tractor-trailer slammed into the vehicle she was traveling in Southern California in 2024. She was 5-years-old at the time.

“Not one of you guys have ever sat there and seen me in the hallways and said, ‘Hey, sorry about your daughter.’ You guys do it right here where you guys are grandstanding on top of your soapbox,” Coleman said. “This is when you guys care. Right here inside this room is the only time you guys care.”

Authorities said the truck was driven by Partap Singh, an illegal alien from India who held a commercial driver’s license issued in California. The trucker failed to slow down for traffic in a construction zone, police said.

As a sanctuary state, California bars state and local police from investigating, interrogating, or detaining people solely for federal immigration enforcement purposes.

Local jails generally cannot hold someone beyond a scheduled release date simply because ICE has issued a detainer request.

“I think that building needs to get checked for mold or something, because you guys are really out of your guys’ mind thinking that sanctuary cities are the way to go,” he told Democrat lawmakers.

“This is the end result of sanctuary city right here,” Coleman said, pointing to his daughter.

Coleman said he holds Democrats responsible for what happened to his daughter:

“She didn’t ask for any of this. The people that jumped the fence did though. They knew exactly what they were doing. They still chose to move forward in that direction. And every day something’s happening to somebody, and it is your guys’ fault. I hold each and every one of you responsible for it, and I always will.”

Also testifying at the hearing was Patricia Fox, who described the devastation her family has endured after a separate crash involving an illegal alien.

Fox said her daughter, Carissa “Luu” Aspnes, was permanently disabled after a March 2025 hit-and-run in Colorado involving an illegal from Venezuela.

The driver and passenger fled without checking whether she was alive.

“Despite her initial prognosis, Carissa survived. Praise God, but survival and recovery are not the same,” Fox testified.

Fox said her daughter cannot sit up or stand on her own. She uses a Hoyer lift to get Aspnes out of bed, blends her food and feeds her through a G-tube, administers medication and bathes her.

At night, she sleeps lightly in case her daughter’s pulse oximeter sounds an alarm.

“You need to love Americans more than you hate Trump,” Fox told the committee’s Democrats. “It’s literally your job.”

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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