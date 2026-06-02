‘I wish them all well’: NY Times horrified by ‘exodus of lawyers’ from DOJ; Trump celebrates

by WorldTribune Staff, June 2, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



A number of the Deep State lawyers who prosecuted the Joe Biden-Merrick Garland lawfare scheme against President Donald Trump and his supporters have been fired from the Department of Justice.

And The New York Times is outraged.

“President Trump’s upheaval of the federal government has led to an exodus of more than 10,000 lawyers since the beginning of 2025, a striking loss of legal talent that has left some agencies pushing to find attorneys to carry out his agenda,” the leftist outlet whined.

“Roughly one in five lawyers who worked in the government at the end of 2024 had left by March of this year, according to a New York Times analysis of federal employment data.”

Trump couldn’t help but celebrate, writing on Truth Social:

The New York Times wrote a story today entitled, “Trump Administration Sees Striking Exodus of Legal Talent,” as though that’s a bad thing, when actually, it’s very good. The people that are leaving are Radical Left Deep State Lunatics, who are destroying our Country, and Weaponizing Government. Many of them didn’t leave, but were fired! The Failing New York Times writes this, but makes it sound like it’s a terrible thing when actually, it’s just the opposite. We want people that will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, not people that are trying to destroy our Country, that were put in by Obama and Biden and, in many cases, they shouldn’t have been representing the U.S.A. in the first place. Let them go on to “bigger, better, and brighter” things in the future — I fully support that, and wish them all well! President DONALD J. TRUMP

The Times knew exactly where the ousted lawyers were headed:

“Instead, many of those looking for such work are flocking to the offices of Democratic state attorneys general and nonprofits that are challenging administration policies in the courts, boosting Mr. Trump’s opponents with seasoned lawyers.”

LOL — there is a CONTINUAL exit of “legal talent” from DOJ. It’s commonly called “lucrative private practice” and that option exists 24/7/365 for attorneys in their 30s and 40s in DOJ. This is just dumb. https://t.co/PdkFvgcNli — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) May 31, 2026

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