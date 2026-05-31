ICE raids ‘controversial’? CNN showcased them during Obama era

by WorldTribune Staff, May 31, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Anti-ICE fervor on the Left is dutifully reported by legacy media. CNN on air personality Abby Phillips even claims that Americans have always found the operations carried out by Immigration and Customs Enforcement “controversial.”

Phillips said during a recent broadcast: “Look, ICE raids? Controversial. Always have been, always will be.”

Political commentator Ben Ferguson responded: “Not really, when Obama was doing it, it wasn’t controversial, you guys did ride-alongs.”

Ferguson was spot on.

In May 2016, CNN’s Pamela Brown did an exclusive ride-along in Chicago and surrounding areas with ICE agents tracking down illegal aliens with criminal records. Agents were shown executing covert, pre-dawn raids at 3:00 a.m. to catch targets before they left for work.

In July 2019, CNN aired an inside look at an ICE arrest operation in California. The report noted that agents executed routine, specific apprehensions amid broader state-level tensions and restrictions on jail access.

In March of this year, Phillips did issue a highly publicized apology and on-air correction for falsely claiming that an ISIS-inspired terror attack in New York City was directed at Mayor Zohran Mamdani, rather than at anti-Islam protesters.

Is an apology on the ICE blunder coming? Don’t bet on it.

𝐂𝐍𝐍 𝐆𝐔𝐄𝐒𝐓 𝐅𝐄𝐑𝐆𝐔𝐒𝐎𝐍 𝐂𝐀𝐋𝐋𝐄𝐃 𝐀𝐁𝐁𝐘 𝐏𝐇𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐏’𝐒 “𝐈𝐂𝐄 𝐑𝐀𝐈𝐃𝐒 𝐇𝐀𝐕𝐄 𝐀𝐋𝐖𝐀𝐘𝐒 𝐁𝐄𝐄𝐍 𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐓𝐑𝐎𝐕𝐄𝐑𝐒𝐈𝐀𝐋” 𝐖𝐇𝐀𝐓 𝐈𝐓 𝐈𝐒: 𝐀 𝐋𝐈𝐄 On CNN, host Abby Phillip teed up the now-standard left framing on ICE enforcement: “𝘓𝘰𝘰𝘬,… pic.twitter.com/sreu2d590W — M.A. Rothman (@MichaelARothman) May 30, 2026

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