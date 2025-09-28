Iger, Eisner and Kimmel: It’s a small club and ‘you ain’t in it’

by WorldTribune Staff, September 28, 2025 Real World News



George Carlin said the “reason education sucks” in the United States is due to the “big wealthy business interests that control things and make all the important decisions. … They spend billions of dollars every year lobbying, lobbying, to get what they want. Well, we know what they want. They want more for themselves and less for everybody else, but I’ll tell you what they don’t want: They don’t want a population of citizens capable of critical thinking.”

It’s a club, Carlin contended, “and you ain’t in it.”

Take the Jimmy Kimmel brouhaha for example.

Force-fed to the public by major media (“big wealthy business interests”) was the insistence that Kimmel’s suspension from ABC late night was a blatant attempt by MAGA to shut down the First Amendment rights of a liberal talk show host and alleged comedian.

It turns out, however, it was all about a party at the home of Disney (which owns ABC) boss Bob Iger.

Iger reportedly reinstated Kimmel “after the controversy started to impact his and his wife’s social life and standing,” The Daily Mail reported on Sept. 24.

Iger is said to have been alarmed by Hollywood’s reaction to the Kimmel controversy and how it affected wife Willow Bay, the dean of the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.

According to a report by the media outlet Puck, Iger was particularly concerned after the host committee of a women in media fundraiser planned at their home in Los Angeles considered pulling out of the event over the Kimmel suspension.

Before ABC made the announcement of Kimmel’s return, various A-list celebrities spoke out against the suspension.

Iger, described as “thin-skinned” by Puck, would have found the “global criticism crushing,” the outlet reported.

But the executive was “stung the most” by public criticism from former Disney boss Michael Eisner, who blasted Kimmel’s suspension on X, writing: “Where has all the leadership gone?”

Eisner was cited as saying: “If not for university presidents, law firm managing partners, and corporate chief executives standing up against bullies, who then will step up for the First Amendment?”

Kimmel returned on Tuesday and did not apologize for saying “The MAGA gang” was attempting to portray the suspect in Charlie Kirk’s assassination “as anything other than one of them.”

Kimmel received a standing ovation as he told his audience: “A government threat to silence a comedian the government doesn’t like is anti-American.”

The talk show host then acknowledged his fellow club members, lauding ABC/Disney for taking what he termed an enormous risk in placing him back on the air.

Not just that (although we do agree that Mrs. Robert Iger [@Willow_Bay] being the current dean of @USCAnnenberg is likely relevant to this story) — @JoeBiden‘s granddaughter is dating @RobertIger‘s nepo baby son, Max. https://t.co/37iABEnpcJ pic.twitter.com/CpGOfn8CUB — Marco Polo (@MarcoPolo501c3) September 25, 2025

