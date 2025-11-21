Illegal alien trucker busted in Arizona with five fraudulent licenses; 31 more nabbed in Texas

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 21, 2025

An illegal alien truck driver from Uzbekistan was arrested in Arizona by Border Patrol agents who discovered the driver had five fraudulent licenses.

Border Patrol said the illegal alien, who was caught operating a tractor-trailer on Interstate 10, had entered the United States during the Biden administration and ignored an order of removal this year from an immigration judge.

The arrest of the illegal alien truck driver, who was not named by Border Patrol, followed the investigation of a vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near Quartzsite, Arizona. He illegally entered the U.S. at an undisclosed location during the peak of the Biden-era border crisis in April 2023. Nearly 184,000 illegal aliens entered the U.S. that month.

The Uzbek national appeared before an immigration judge in July and was issued an order of removal. He ignored the self-deportation order and continued to operate commercial vehicles illegally.

Agents arrested him for “alien inadmissibility” and processed him for deportation proceedings, officials stated. The tractor-trailer had to be towed from the crash scene. Following his arrest, Border Patrol agents found five fraudulent driver’s licenses — two from New York and three from Ohio

A few days earlier, another illegal alien Uzbek national was arrested while operating a commercial truck. Breitbart News’s John Binder reported that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested 31-year-old Akhor Bozorov. He was driving in Kansas with a Pennsylvania-issued commercial driver’s license.

Bozorov also illegally entered the U.S. during the Biden-era border crisis in February 2023 — along with more than 207,000 other illegal aliens. He was released into the U.S. without adequate screening. Biden officials later discovered Bozorov was wanted in Uzbekistan on terrorism-related charges. Officials report that the Uzbek national was a member of a terrorist organization and distributed terrorist propaganda calling for jihad and urging others to join the movement.

Meanwhile, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that 31 illegal alien truck drivers — many holding commercial driver’s licenses issued in California—were apprehended along I‑40 during a one‑day enforcement sweep by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and federal partners.

The joint operation targeted suspicious CDLs and unsafe vehicles, underscoring Abbott’s warning that California’s practice of licensing illegals poses risks to motorists nationwide.

The team conducted 105 vehicle inspections during the single-day operation in Wheeler County, Texas. The governor’s office stated that they identified 31 drivers with CDLs who were unlawfully present in the United States. Troopers revealed that the sanctuary state of California issued the majority of the CDLs carried by the illegal aliens.

“Millions of Texans drive on our highways, roads, and streets every day,” said Abbott. “When illegal immigrants break the law and illegally drive on our roads, they endanger the lives of countless Texans and Americans. This joint state and federal operation along one of the nation’s longest transcontinental highways removed illegal drivers and unsafe vehicles from Texas roads. While liberal states like California issue licenses to illegal immigrants and risk the lives of Americans, Texas will work with our federal partners to maintain safe roads and apprehend illegal immigrants to protect our communities.”

