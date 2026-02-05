Illegal alien trucker kills four Amish in Indiana crash

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News February 5, 2026

An illegal alien semi-truck driver from Kyrgyzstan, who entered the U.S. through Joe Biden’s open border in December 2023, killed four Americans in a head-on crash in Jay County, Indiana on Tuesday, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reported.

The driver was identified as 30-year-old Bekzhan Beishekeev.

The Amish victims were identified as 50-year-old Henry Eicher, 25-year-old Menno Eicher, 19-year-old Paul Eicher, and 23-year-old Simon Girod.

ICE said in a press release that, on Feb. 3, Beishekeev swerved and drove his eighteen-wheeler head-on into a van, killing the four men.

Beishekeev illegally entered the U.S. using the Biden-Harris regime’s CBP One App and was issued his Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) by Pennsylvania Democrat Gov. Josh Shapiro’s Department of Transportation.

ICE said its partners at the Indiana State Police arrested Beishekeev and he will remain in ICE Fort Wayne’s custody pending immigration proceedings.

“This tragedy and loss of American lives could have been prevented had PA not issued a CDL to an illegal alien,” ICE said.

The Feb. 3 crash is just the latest in a string of crashes caused by illegal alien truckers that killed Americans.

• In December, a semi-truck driver who was arrested in a deadly crash in Washington state was identified as an Indian illegal alien who was released into the U.S. by the Biden-Harris regime. Kamalpreet Singh, 25, killed a 29-year-old man on the morning of Dec. 11 after he crushed the victim’s vehicle between two trucks while driving northbound on SR 167.

• In November, a criminal illegal alien semi-truck driver who obtained a CDL in California killed two people in Bend, Oregon. Rajinder Kumar, a criminal illegal alien from India, jackknifed his semi-truck and trailer blocking both lanes of U.S. Highway 20. A Subaru Outback collided with the semi-truck, killing both the driver, William Micah Carter, and passenger, Jennifer Lynn Lower.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said Kumar was released into the interior of the U.S. by the Biden-Harris regime and obtained a CDL via California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom’s DMV.

• In October, an illegal alien semi-truck driver from India killed three people in Southern California in a fiery crash.

• In August, an illegal alien trucker named Harjinder Singh killed three people on a Florida highway. The Punjabi driver who obtained his CDL in California, made a U-turn on Florida’s Turnpike near Fort Pierce and caused the deadly crash.

🚨@FMCSA is on-site investigating the carrier who put this unfit and unvetted truck driver behind the wheel of a semi resulting in the deaths of four Amish men in Indiana 🚨 There MUST be accountability for the community of Bryant, Indiana who are devastated by the loss of their… https://t.co/pgKNVPc3yK — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) February 5, 2026

