Illegal alien trucker, released by Biden and licensed by Newsom, causes deadly crash

Jashanpreet Singh, a 21-year-old illegal alien from India, plowed his massive semi-truck into slow-moving traffic on California’s I-10 freeway on Oct. 21, killing at least three people and injuring several others, police said.

Dashcam footage released by police which captured the crash shows that Singh did not apply his brakes. Toxicology reports confirmed what witnesses suspected—Singh was impaired, leading to his arrest on charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) swiftly lodged a detainer against Singh after his arrest, confirming his lack of lawful status.

How was Singh allowed into the U.S. and how did he get a Commercial Driver’s License?

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported that, in March 2022, agents encountered Singh at the El Centro Sector in southern California’s Imperial Valley. Instead of detention or deportation, he was released into the interior of the United States under the Biden-Harris regime’s so-called “alternatives to detention” program.

Despite his illegal status, California, under Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom, granted Singh a Commercial Driver’s License.

Assembly Bill 60 (AB 60), enacted into law in 2015, requires the California DMV to issue licenses to applicants who can prove their identity and California residency, regardless of their immigration status

“I can confirm that California gave this individual a license, and it is something that the Department of Transportation has already looked into,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said. “I know Secretary Duffy, who’s doing a phenomenal job, has spoken on this many times in the crackdown that the Department of Transportation is taking on these licenses that are wrongfully being issued to people who clearly do not deserve to uphold these positions.”

Singh’s case echoes that of Harjinder Singh—no relation—an illegal alien who crossed the border in 2018, secured a CDL in the Golden State despite failing English and road sign tests, and then caused a fatal crash in Florida in August, claiming three lives.

