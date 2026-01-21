Immunologist’s third prediction on Covid vaccine confirmed in Korean study

by WorldTribune Staff, January 21, 2026 Real World News



In December 2021, months after the rollout of the Covid mRNA injections, Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, a highly published German microbiologist and immunologist of Thai descent, predicted three tragic consequences.

First: Viruses previously suppressed in the bodies of those who received the shots would re-surge in some individuals. A consequent prediction was that, as a result, rates of miscarriages and natal death, which is when a fetus dies in the womb after viability but before birth, would also rise.

In a Jan. 20 Substack.com analysis, R. Clinton Ohlers noted that confirmation of the prediction came almost immediately as reports of once suppressed viruses they had thought were behind them re-emerged in those who took the Covid jab. Hospital whistleblowers reported natal death at levels over almost 30 times what they had been before.

(Ohlers wrote extensively on the mRNA vaccine risks and injuries for WorldTribune.com.)

Second: Cancers.

Reports emerged of all kinds of cancers in those who received the shots. Cancers previously reserved for 70-year-olds are now seen in 20-year-olds. Cancers so fast they were stage four when first diagnosed: turbocancers, Ohlers noted.

Third: An ominous upsurge of tuberculosis.

This prediction, Ohlers pointed out, has also now become reality:

“A nationwide study from South Korea, involving more than 51.6 million people now demonstrates a 35% rise in tuberculosis cases. These are occurring among the Covid vaccinated who both had Covid and received multiple boosters of the vaccine.”

During a joint livestream with the renowned Dr. Arne Burkhardt, as part of a symposium hosted by Doctors for COVID Ethics in 2021, Bhakdi had warned:

“I predict, we have predicted this, that because of this damn vaccination there is going to be an upsurge of tuberculosis worldwide, especially in those countries where the tuberculosis bacterium has been lying dormant in the bodies of these people. That is India, Africa, all of Asia.”

Tuberculosis is one or many dormant infections in global populations, pathogens normally suppressed by a strong lymphatic system.

Bhakdi continued: “There are so many more dangerous infectious agents that are sleeping in the bodies of billions of people around the earth. Now when they would explode, no one knows. Tuberculosis needs time to explode. These bacteria are very slow.

“There is another disease call toxoplasmosis, which is around the world, especially the Mediterranean. And if toxoplasmosis breaks out, God help you, but God help you if tuberculosis breaks out. Tuberculosis once was the major killer of mankind.”

The South Korean study, published by Jihun Song et. al. in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases, analyzed health outcomes across the entire population of South Korea, linking vaccination records with national insurance data.

“In my opinion, this study is yet another exercise in peer-reviewed signal burial. If you don’t know where to look, you won’t find it. But when you do, it’s glaring,” Ohlers wrote.

“We can thank Nicolas Hulscher, MPH, with the McCullough Foundation, for exhuming the truth and bringing it to light. The interesting stuff isn’t in the study itself, it is in the supplementary material—a downloadable word doc the authors included with the study.”

Ohlers consulted Hulscher on his conclusions from the study in which the supplementary data “contains a troubling Table 3 that compares the unvaccinated population with vaccinated, grouped by number of doses received. It’s Table 2 also groups vaccine recipients by age. Table 2 is somewhat helpful in that it examines populations by age groups: 19 and under, and 65 and over. It is less helpful in that it doesn’t separate a purely unvaccinated group and it conflates the very young with very low vaccination rates with young adults who received the vaccine at rates of above 90%.”

The two taken together are telling, Ohlers wrote:

“Vaccinated individuals experienced a dose-dependent rise in respiratory infections, including pneumonia and tuberculosis. The increases were not subtle. In some categories, incidence rose dramatically above baseline. Children were among the most affected.

“Among individuals aged zero to nineteen, incidence of the common cold rises following each booster to an incredible +559% increase with the fourth shot.

“This means a child that formerly had between two or three colds a year, after a fourth shot has them every month. Is is sad to realize that this was done to young people for whom the risk of harm from COVID was virtually zero.”

Ohlers continued: “Where the signal shows for tuberculosis is among those who had COVID and received the COVID vaccine. For them, rates of tuberculosis increase with each shot, up +35% with shot number 4.

“Interestingly, those who avoided COVID altogether had no statistically significant difference in regard to tuberculosis following vaccination. This may be explained by the likelihood that individuals possessing stronger immune systems that would allow them to avoid COVID are also better at suppressing a slowly growing bacteria.”

In South Korea, among 20 to 29-year-olds a staggering 98.9% took both doses of the Covid shot. Among 30 to 39-year-olds, 96.9%. Even the 12 to 17-year-olds received both doses at a rate of 52.6%.

“These people have a lot of years left to live,” Ohlers wrote. “Is this study just revealing the tip of a tuberculosis iceberg? The world will now inevitably find out firsthand—the hard way.”

🚨Landmark Study of an ENTIRE COUNTRY (n=51 Million) Confirms COVID Shots Induced VAIDS in EVERY Age Group Vaccinated Koreans suffered a dose-dependent rise in the common cold, upper-respiratory infections, pneumonia, and tuberculosis — up to +559%. Kids were hit hardest. https://t.co/hihyhnTlMF pic.twitter.com/trAkVg4iEs — Nicolas Hulscher, MPH (@NicHulscher) January 9, 2026

