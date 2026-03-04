In first since WWII, U.S. sub-launched torpedo sinks enemy warship

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News March 4, 2026

A U.S. submarine carried out a torpedo strike that sank an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean off the coast of Sri Lanka, the Department of War has confirmed.

“It was sunk by a torpedo, a quiet death—the first sinking of an enemy ship by a torpedo since World War II,” Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said in a Wednesday press conference. “Like in that war, back when we were still the War Department, we are fighting to win.”

According to Hegseth, the Iranian frigate was targeted late Tuesday night while sailing in international waters.

Described as the newest in Iran’s naval fleet, the warship was equipped with surface-to-air missiles, anti-ship missiles, and torpedo launchers. At least 80 crew members were reported dead, with 32 survivors rescued and hospitalized in Galle, Sri Lanka.

Sri Lankan officials reported that Iranian sources believe the ship’s defense systems were disabled by electromagnetic means prior to the torpedo strike. The attack occurred 44 nautical miles off the coastal city of Galle, within Sri Lanka’s economic zone but outside its territorial waters.

During the same press conference, Hegseth announced the United States has killed an Iranian who plotted to assassinate President Donald Trump.

“Yesterday, the leader of the unit who attempted to assassinate President Trump has been hunted down and killed,” Hegseth said. “Iran tried to kill President Trump, and President Trump got the last laugh.”

Hegseth said the U.S. objectives in Operation Epic Fury are to debilitate Iran’s military capabilities, in particular its nuclear ambitions.

“As I said Monday, the mission is laser focused,” Hegseth said. “Obliterate Iran’s missiles and drones and facilities that produce them, annihilate its navy and critical security infrastructure, and sever their pathway to nuclear weapons.”

“Iran will never possess a nuclear bomb,” Hegseth added. “Not on our watch. Not ever.”

BREAKING: U.S. Navy submarine torpedoing the Iranian Navy frigate IRIS Dena off the coast of Sri Lanka – VIDEO pic.twitter.com/jK8d17ZNLz — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 4, 2026

2026 Contract With Our Readers

Like this: Like Loading...