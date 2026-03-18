In poll, Trump supporters back president declaring victory and ending Iran war

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News March 18, 2026

While continuing to support President Donald Trump on Iran, most of his supporters would prefer the commander-in-chief to declare victory and end the conflict, a new poll shows.

In an Ipsos survey for the Quincy Institute, 79% of Trump voters said they would support Trump declaring victory and ending the conflict swiftly, compared to 19% who oppose such a move.

The poll found Trump supporters remain opposed to boots on the ground in Iran, with 58% indicating they would oppose U.S. troops entering Iranian territory, while 41% supported it.

Overall, 77% of Trump voters at least “somewhat supported” the decision to go to war, while 24% at least “somewhat opposed” the move.

A majority of 55% of respondents expressed concern about rising gas prices from the conflict, while 45% were unbothered by the prospect.

On Israel, 57% said the Jewish state’s contributions have been positive for the war effort, while 29% were neutral, and 13% said they had negatively impacted the war.

The poll, conducted March 12-14, surveyed 804 U.S. adults and has a margin of error of +/- 3.55%.

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