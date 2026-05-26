In their dreams: Trump’s health ‘checks out perfectly’ despite nap narrative

by WorldTribune Staff, May 26, 2026 Non-AI Real World News

President Donald Trump in a post to Truth Social on Tuesday said he “checked out perfectly” in his latest physical examination at Walter Reed Military Medical Center.

“Just finished my 6 month physical at Walter Reed Military Medical Center. Everything checked out PERFECTLY. Thank you to the great Doctors and Staff! Heading back to the White House,” the president wrote.

Trump spent about three and a half hours at Walter Reed, arriving just before 9:00 a.m. and departing just before 12:30 p.m. Though it was closed to reporters, the White House press guidance noted that Trump was set to meet with service members and staff ahead of his exam.

Trump’s last physical was in October. U.S. Navy Captain and Presidential Physician Sean Barbabella reported at the time that the president showed “excellent overall health” and had the cardiac age of someone 14 years his junior.

In December, the White House released a statement from Barbabella regarding the MRI results after Minnesota Democrat Gov. Tim Walz, the failed Democrat vice-presidential nominee in 2024, called for their release. Barbabella said the president exhibited “excellent” cardiovascular health.

Many leftists and corporate media outlets have continued to push the rumors that Trump falls asleep during meetings. They often base these rumors on photographs in which the president has his eyes closed (it’s called blinking).

Here is “doctor” Jonathan Reiner’s take on CNN:

Here is the White House’s response:

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