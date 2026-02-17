Independent journalist Nick Shirley uncovers massive vote fraud in California

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News February 17, 2026

Nick Shirley, the independent journalist who exposed massive social services fraud in Minnesota, said he has uncovered widespread voter fraud in California.

In a new video, Shirley said he found inaccurate voter rolls, dead people casting votes, lax voter ID requirements, and month-long election processes that cast doubt on election integrity in the Golden State.

“Without any voter ID and negligence from the state government to update their voter rolls, California’s one-party state has created a complex system where fraud is inevitable in their voting process,” Shirley said.

Suspected voter fraud Shirley said he discovered in California included no voter ID and signature-only “verification” in order to vote, 125-year-old voters still active on voter rolls, dozens of voters registered at a single UPS Store/mail drop, and a voter who successfully registered her dog to vote in 2021 and 2022.

In response to Shirley’s latest video, California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom sought to deflect criticism by calling upon Shirley and other non-legacy media investigators to go after what Newsom calls “Trump’s massive fraud.”

🚨 California is the breeding ground for voter fraud in America, as millions of people vote with no ID, month-long election processes, inaccurate voter rolls, dead people caught voting, even a dog successfully registered to vote, and voter verification is all based on your… pic.twitter.com/7nOIZe5x9D — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) February 16, 2026

