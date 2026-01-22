Independent media spitfire Michelle Malkin takes on ‘massively corrupted judicial system’

by WorldTribune Staff, January 22, 2026 Real World News



Michelle Malkin’s last nationally syndicated column ran Oct. 25, 2022. Now, the fiery conservative independent media journalist “is laying the groundwork for a comeback – but with a twist,” an analysis said.

Malkin suddenly went dark, much like the hero John Galt in Ayn Rand’s Atlas Shrugged. She broke her silence over the holidays with a video on social media to her still active fan base that explained her reasons for vanishing from the social media-influencer grid:

“It’s not just ‘fake news’ that plagues us. It’s sold-out, skewed ‘news’ that serves corporate and global special interests, not the truth. It’s lazy, soulless, dumbed-down opinion writing from hacks who care nothing about the craft. It’s shady influence operations masquerading as ‘journalism.’ It’s information-suppression disguised as ‘misinformation’ monitoring,” Malkin said, never one to mince words.

Writing for Liberty Nation News on Jan. 11, Joe Schaeffer touched on what Malkin did in her time away.

“Well, she played a lot of pickleball … She also did something else.”

Malkin said: “I went back to school. I enrolled in a paralegal studies program at Pikes Peak State College [a community college in Colorado Springs, Colorado]. And it has been an amazing experience.”

Schaeffer noted that Malkin intends to use that education in a new endeavor:

“Going back to school showed me my new act. Act II of my life. Which is now dedicated to pro bono work on wrongful conviction cases. Mostly in Oklahoma because of an ongoing documentary series I’ve done on former Oklahoma City police officer Daniel Holtzclaw. Who over the nearly last 10 years that I embarked on the journey covering his case remains in prison, wrongfully convicted, and is currently in the post-conviction stage.”

Holtzclaw was found guilty in December 2015 of multiple counts of rape and other sexual offenses against women while serving in uniform.

“In wrongful conviction work, you get people who are lawyers, academics, advocates, researchers, family members, forensic experts,” Malkin said. “Just a wide swath of people who are committed to integrity in the massively corrupted criminal justice system.”

“So I’ve forged alliances and ties with people way on the left and way on the right and all across the spectrum of the middle. And you’ll see in the podcast series Corruptahoma: Unlock the Truth, which is launching in January 2026, the depths of the legal and moral morass into which so many innocent people have been trapped.”

Malkin says she will focus on male defendants charged with sexual offenses:

“For the most part, in addition to Daniel’s case, I will be covering cases in which men have been falsely accused of sexual crimes – sexual assault and rape. I have, as you know, both a daughter and a son. And it is terrifying to think of how little it takes to entrap and manufacture a case against an innocent man. Absolutely terrifying. And this is something that every parent, particularly of a son, needs to know about. Especially if they’re going to go into law enforcement.”

