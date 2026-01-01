Indiana man arrested after shooting, killing home intruder with girlfriend’s gun

by WorldTribune Staff, January 1, 2026 Real World News



A Indiana man has been arrested after he used his girlfriend’s gun to shoot and kill an intruder who had kicked in the front door to their home.

Officers with the Muncie Police Department responded to a shooting call Saturday night and found 28-year-old Marcus Brown Jr. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Brown was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The resident of the home, 33-year-old Daniel Songer, reportedly fired at the intruder after grabbing his girlfriend’s handgun.

According to a report by Fox 59, Songer immediately called 911, told dispatchers that a man had kicked open his door, claimed to be police, and that he had fired until the gun malfunctioned. Songer also informed dispatchers that the intruder appeared to be deceased.

Police observed clear damage to the front door, consistent with forced entry, and found Brown lying in the doorway with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers also located a silver handgun on the porch, which Songer had placed there—unloaded—at the direction of dispatchers before police arrived.

Despite the apparent evidence of a forced entry and an armed intruder, Songer was arrested and preliminarily charged with suspicion of obstruction of justice (Level 6 felony) and unlawful carrying of a handgun (Level 5 felony).

Police acknowledged that Songer told them he used his girlfriend’s firearm because he is legally prohibited from possessing a gun due to a prior felony conviction.

Fox 59 reported that “police obtained video footage of the incident during their investigation. That video, according to court records, showed Songer holding and firing a gun inside his residence.

“The same video also showed Songer grabbing a cardboard box and moving it away from a fish tank. Songer then gave the box to his girlfriend so she could put it in a Dodge Ram tuck parked in front of Songer’s residence.

“Officers later recovered the box at a home in the 3800 block of South Beacon Street. Police found vacuum-sealed packages containing a plant-like substance suspected to be marijuana inside the box.”

Songer was being held Sunday in the Delaware County Jail, with a bond set at $10,000.

Video footage shows two men approaching the door, one kicking it in and gunshots being heard with the second individual then fleeing:

NEW: Indiana man breaks down a door attempting to force his way into a home, only to find himself staring down the barrel of a gun. 28-year-old Marcus Brown Jr. was shot and killed in Muncie, Indiana. Brown tried breaking into the home of 33-year-old Daniel Songer, who was on… pic.twitter.com/jnL7OEJd88 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 31, 2025

