Indoctrination starts early: Young students taught to say ‘F— ICE’

New foot soldiers in the Left’s war on ICE are apparently being indoctrinated at a young age.

A video making the rounds on social media shows three young male students chanting a rehearsed mantra which culminates with “f— ICE.”

ICE WATCH: Students are being trained by union teachers to say ‘Fuck ICE.’ pic.twitter.com/uwv3T51h7H — @amuse (@amuse) February 18, 2026

Meanwhile, Michigan Republican state Rep. Matt Maddock shared images of signs, apparently made by kids at Mitchell Elementary School in Ann Arbor, that call for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to leave the city.

The signs, which were clearly written by children, echoed leftist protest slogans such as “ICE out!” and “We Hate ICE,” but also show basic spelling errors, The Daily Caller reported.

“ICE should be in are drink. Not in are city streets,” reads one of the signs shared by Maddock.

X users were quick to point out that less than one quarter of third graders at Mitchell Elementary were proficient in reading, according to data from 2025.

Hundreds of high school students in Ann Arbor this month staged a walkout to protest ICE. The district superintendent publicly sanctioned the event.

“Similar school demonstrations have occurred across the country in recent weeks. At some schools, teachers have been reported directly coaching kids to hate ICE,” the Daily Caller’s report said.

A San Diego first-grade teacher is being accused of turning an American flag upside down in her classroom and hanging a sign that reads “Abolish ICE.”

A teacher in Washington State allegedly offered her special needs kids to help package anti-ICE whistle kits.

In another case, a teacher can be seen teaching young kids how to protest and feeding them anti-ICE talking points.

Mitchell Elementary in Ann Arbor today. It’s not cool they can’t even spell. Communist parents want their kids trained by good strong communist teechers. Get it? pic.twitter.com/CiFbajYrzZ — Matt Maddock (@matthewmaddock) February 5, 2026

In Texas, an anti-ICE walkout at Arlington Heights High School sparked safety concerns after a student was pictured protesting on top of an I-30 pedestrian bridge, The Dallas Express reported on Feb. 16.

Other photos obtained by the Dallas Express show students standing on the I-30 frontage roads, without sidewalks, holding Mexican flags and protest signs.

“It’s very clear by the pictures that surfaced that the district is not doing a good job of keeping students safe, when that’s happening right outside the school,” State Board of Education Member Brandon Hall told The Dallas Express.

Superintendent Karen Molinar sent a message to parents, obtained by The Dallas Express, stating that the district “respects students’ rights to express their views in appropriate ways” and that students are expected to remain in class.

She pledged to comply with Texas Education Agency (TEA) guidance and mark walkout participants with unexcused absences.

“Not following this guidance could affect attendance funding and may prompt further review by the state,” Molinar wrote. “Educators are prohibited from encouraging or facilitating student participation in political activity during the school day.”

