Inquiring minds ask: Why did Biden FBI keep its J6 pipe-bomber evidence ‘on the shelf’?

The arrest of Brian Cole in the J6 pipe bomb case was not the result of a new breakthrough in the investigation, the Department of Justice said, but came after the FBI reviewed existing evidence it had collected in 2021 and 2022.

Why did the Biden FBI keep the evidence “on the shelf”?

Former FBI agent Stuart Kaplan told Fox News’s Jesse Watters that the Biden-Harris FBI devoted the bulk of its investigative resources in pursuing President Donald Trump and tracking down J6 protesters, even those wanted for minor misdemeanors.

“They were chasing political narratives,” Kaplan said. “This case sat on a shelf. No one worked this case.”

Kaplan added that current FBI Director Kash Patel “has the tenaciousness” to put the bureau “back on track.”

Meanwhile, MSNOW, citing unnamed sources, of course, reported that Cole had confessed to planting the pipe bombs at RNC and DNC headquarters and told his FBI interrogators that he is a Trump supporter and holds anarchist views.

Cole’s grandmother painted a much different picture. She told the Daily Mail that Cole, 33, is a “computer nerd” who has no party affiliation and doesn’t vote.

“He’s not politically affiliated with anything,” the grandmother told the Daily Mail during an interview at her home in Gainesville, Virginia. “He has no social media contacts. He’s never online going back and forth with politics or anything like that. He says he don’t like either party.

“He’s borderline autistic,” she added. “He’s slow. He may be 30, but he’s got the mind of a 16-year-old. That’s why we’re thinking – What the hell? What’s going on?”

The grandmother noted that Cole does data entry work for the family’s bail bonds business.

“All I can tell you is I love my grandson,” she said. “He’s not a bad kid and he’s not affiliated with any gangs or anything like that. He’s not a political anarchist, or whatever they’re calling him. People could pull unnamed sources out of the sky. I don’t believe that. I don’t know.”

🚨JUST IN: Former FBI AGENT Stuart Kaplan says BIDEN’S FBI had the J6 PIPEBOMB CASE… SITTING ON A SHELF 🚨 “No one worked this case… This CASE SAT on a SHELF” 💣 pic.twitter.com/mRnyGuGDjN — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) December 6, 2025

