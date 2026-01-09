Insurrection: ‘Did Tim Walz just suggest Minnesota is at war with the federal government?’

by WorldTribune Staff, January 8, 2026 Real World News



With legacy media backing, Minnesota Democrat Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday warned he has authorized the state’s National Guard “to be staged and ready to support local and state law enforcement if needed” after the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) shooting in Minneapolis.

“We do not need any further help from the federal government. To Donald Trump and Kristi Noem, you’ve done enough. I’ve issued a warning order to prepare the Minnesota National Guard,” Walz said.

“We have soldiers in training and prepared to be deployed if necessary. I remind you, a warning order is a heads-up for folks,” the governor added. “Minnesota will not allow our community to be used as a prop in a national political fight.”

Following Walz’s warning, Republican lawmakers called on President Donald Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act.

“Invoke the Insurrection Act. Arrest Tim Walz,” Illinois Republican Rep. Mary Miller wrote in a post to X on Wednesday evening.

The Insurrection Act gives the president powers to arrest suspects obstructing federal law enforcement.

“Someone remind him: Donald Trump is the Commander in Chief. And federal authority supersedes state authority. That’s not an opinion, that’s the Constitution,” South Carolina Republican Rep. Nancy Mace said of Walz.

“What Walz is threatening has a name: insurrection. Mr. President, the law is on your side. Use it,” Mace added.

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec noted in a post to social media: “Once again, Left’s msg is: violence is the answer. BREAKING: TIM WALZ SAYS HE HAS ISSUED AN ORDER TO PREPARE THE NATIONAL GUARD FOR DEPLOYMENT. Did Tim Walz just suggest Minnesota is at war with the federal government?

“The Democrats and their media allies are trying to get ICE agents assassinated. They know exactly what they are doing. This is America vs Bolshevism. And it is time to stand against the madness.

“I see all of the people who lied about Derek Chauvin are lying about ICE too. You need to stop using leftist framing. An agitator was stopped from attempting to run over an ICE agent. This is what happened and if you are not using this frame, you’ve already lost the argument.

“It is now starting to appear like the agitators in Minneapolis deliberately staged this provocation looking to entrap ICE agents. They followed ICE all day. One blockaded the road while others stood outside filming, as seen in the video. 4 ramming incidents occurred just today.”

Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance lit into corporate media for its coverage of Wednesday’s incident in Minneapolis:

I’ll take some questions, but I want to make just one final observation here. When I was actually walking out here, somebody sent me a photo of a CNN headline about what happened in Minneapolis. And this is the headline, I’m just going to read it: “Outrage after ICE officer kills U.S. citizen in Minneapolis.” Well, that’s one way to put it, and that is the way that many people in the corporate media have put this attack over the last 24 hours. And I say attack very, very intentionally because this was an attack on federal law enforcement; this was an attack on law and order; this was an attack on the American people. The way that the media, by and large, has reported this story has been an absolute disgrace and it puts our law enforcement officers at risk every single day! What that headline leaves out is the fact that that very ICE officer nearly had his life ended, dragged by a car six months ago, 33 stitches in his leg. So you think maybe he’s a little bit sensitive about somebody ramming him with an automobile? What that headline leaves out is that that woman was there to interfere with a legitimate law enforcement operation in the United States of America. What that headline leaves out is that woman is part of a broader left-wing network to attack, to dox, to assault, and to make it impossible for our ICE officers to do their job. If the media wants to tell the truth, they ought to tell the truth that a group of left-wing radicals have been working tirelessly, sometimes using domestic terror techniques, to try to make impossible for the president of the United States to do what the American people elected him to do, which is enforce our immigration laws. The president stands with ICE, I stand with ICE, we stand with all of our law enforcement officers. And part of that is recognizing that you people in the media, not everybody in this room, but many people in this room have been lying about this attack. She was trying to ram this guy with her car, he shot back, he defended himself. He’s already been seriously wounded in law enforcement operations before, and everybody who’s been repeating the lie that this is some innocent woman who was out for a drive in Minneapolis when a law enforcement officer shot at her, you should be ashamed of yourselves! Every single one of you.

🚨 BREAKING: Border Patrol Commander Bovino was just ASSAULTED by leftists on the streets of Minneapolis This is RIDICULOUS. How many agents have to be assaulted before the INSURRECTION ACT is invoked?! IT’S TIME! INVOKE THE INSURRECTION ACT! pic.twitter.com/Qnkjou2n7d — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 8, 2026

2026 Contract With Our Readers