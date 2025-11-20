‘Insurrection’: White House calls for arrests of six Democrats over viral pressing CIA, military to defy orders

by WorldTribune Staff, November 20, 2025 Real World News



Republican presidents have long been expected to tolerate Democrats who stretch the limits of acceptable political discourse.

And then along came Donald J. Trump from the mean streets of New York City, who plays by his own rules.

Six Democrats who in a viral video called on the CIA and members of the military to defy orders engaged in “seditious behavior” and should be arrested, Trump who is now president and Commander in Chief said.

In the video, Sens. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan and Mark Kelly of Arizona, and Reps. Chris Deluzio of Pennsylvania, Maggie Goodlander of New Hampshire, Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania, and Jason Crow of Colorado urged military members and CIA agents to resist the Trump Administration, telling them “we have your back: Americans trust their military. But that trust is at risk. This administration is pitting our uniformed military and intelligence community professionals against American citizens.”

“You MUST refuse illegal orders,” the Democrats stated in the video which has received nearly 14 million views.

In response, Trump posted to Truth Social:

“It’s called SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL. Each one of these traitors to our Country should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL. Their words cannot be allowed to stand — We won’t have a Country anymore!!! An example MUST BE SET”.

In a second post, Trump wrote: “This is really bad, and Dangerous to our Country. Their words cannot be allowed to stand. SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!! LOCK THEM UP???”

In a later post, the president wrote: “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!”

White House deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security adviser Stephen Miller said: “It is insurrection — plainly, directly, without question. … It’s a general call for rebellion from the CIA and the armed services of the United States by Democrat lawmakers. … It shows what a dangerous moment we’re in.”

Days after his government shutdown ended, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said of Trump’s response to the Democrats: “When Donald Trump uses the language of execution and treason, some of his supporters may very well listen. He is lighting a match in a country soaked with political gasoline.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries in a joint statement with his House Democrat leadership team, called Trump’s posts “disgusting and dangerous death threats against Members of Congress” and urged House Republicans to follow suit in condemning them.

Meanwhile, Trump shared more news and views on Truth Social:

Communist Mayor of New York City, Zohran “Kwame” Mamdani, has asked for a meeting. We have agreed that this meeting will take place at the Oval Office on Friday, November 21st. Further details to follow!

Why does ABC Fake News keep Jimmy Kimmel, a man with NO TALENT and VERY POOR TELEVISION RATINGS, on the air? Why do the TV Syndicates put up with it? Also, totally biased coverage. Get the bum off the air!!!

.@StephenM: “It is insurrection—plainly, directly, without question… It’s a general call for rebellion from the CIA and the armed services of the United States, by Democrat lawmakers… it shows what a dangerous moment we’re in.” https://t.co/SX9fpzvlnp pic.twitter.com/DexzG7eraq — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 19, 2025

