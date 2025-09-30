Iowa illegal alien school chief has been registered Democrat for 13 years

by WorldTribune Staff, September 30, 2025 Real World News



The illegal alien Iowa school superintendent, who has essentially been martyred by the Left, has been registered to vote as a Democrat since 2012, according to reports.

It has been confirmed that Des Moines Public Schools Superintendent Ian Roberts, who was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) last week, is a registered voter in Maryland.

Roberts was detained on Friday, with ICE saying he is in the country illegally from Guyana and was working as a superintendent despite having “a final order of removal and no work authorization.”

When he was taken into custody, Roberts was in possession of a loaded handgun and $3,000 in cash, ICE said.

On Monday, the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners said it revoked Roberts’s administrator license. The Des Moines School Board voted unanimously Monday evening to put him on unpaid administrative leave.

Roberts, 54, announced his resignation on Tuesday.

Revolver News noted: “Right on cue, the mouth-foaming left is blaming Trump’s lawful immigration policies and spinning him into their latest victim of Republican cruelty. This is right on brand for Dems, since they’re desperate for another ‘George Floyd-style’ character to rally around, and they think Roberts might be the one. Spoiler alert: he’s not.”

Even Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a deportation order for Roberts back in May 2024.

“Think about that. How bad does this guy have to be for Biden’s own regime to want him gone? But facts are inconvenient for Dems. They ignore the Biden deportation order and instead trip over themselves to paint him as a martyr of Trump’s policies,” Revolver News added.

Reports say Roberts lied on his I-9 form about being a U.S. citizen. He carries a Maryland state ID that only certain “visa holders” are eligible for. His Social Security card, which was apparently issued out of New York, is also being questioned.

Revolver News concluded: “At this point, it is either a complete joke or extreme gullibility to believe illegals like Ian Roberts are not voting in US elections.

“The proof is right in front of us. And let’s be honest… we can’t call ourselves a serious country when people who are not even citizens are helping decide our future. This has to stop. If anything, news like this should light an even hotter fire under Team Trump to ramp up deportations and finally put an end to this madness.”

I hope everyone is paying close attention to what DOGE’s Antonio Gracias just said here Not only did they find illegals with social security numbers that voted. But THEY VOTED IN THE 2020 ELECTION TOO How long have Democrats been rigging elections with illegals?? “They… pic.twitter.com/dI326zoRTF — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) May 22, 2025

