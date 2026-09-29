Iranian national sentenced for plot to smuggle sonar tech to Iran via China

by WorldTribune Staff, September 29, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



An Iranian national who was a fugitive from justice for over a decade has been sentenced in Seattle to 18 months in prison for conspiring to smuggle U.S. military sonar technology to Iran through China.

Reza Dindar, also known as Renda Dindar, and his co-conspirators between 2011 and 2012 used deception to buy parts for three military sonar systems from a business in Washington state.

They falsely claimed the equipment was meant for a company in China, hiding its final destination in Iran to bypass U.S. trade sanctions.

The parts were purchased for roughly $97,600.

Dindar was originally indicted by a federal grand jury in 2014. He remained a fugitive for over a decade before being arrested by authorities in Panama in July 2025.

He was extradited to the United States in April 2026 and later admitted to the charges in a federal court

Dindar, who managed New Port Sourcing Solutions in Xi’an, China, between 2010 and 2014, pleaded guilty in June to two counts of exporting goods to an embargoed country and two counts of smuggling goods from the United States.

U.S. District Judge Ricardo S. Martinez sentenced Dindar in to 18 months in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $10,000 fine.

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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