Iranian protesters rename street in capital after Trump

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News January 8, 2026

Anti-government protesters in Iran are directly appealing to U.S. President Donald Trump. Videos captured handwritten appeals reading “Don’t let them kill us” while footage from Wednesday showed a protester in Teheran symbolically renaming a street after the U.S. president.

The appeals came as demonstrators faced a widening security crackdown, including the deployment of armed units and tear gas near major civilian sites in Teheran.

Trump on Thursday reiterated his warning to Iran’s leadership of severe consequences if the regime violently cracks down on the ongoing protests, saying the United States would “hit Iran very hard” if the regime starts killing demonstrators.

In an interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt, Trump addressed the Iranian people directly, saying: “You must stand up for your right to freedom. There is nothing like freedom. You are a brave people. It’s a shame what’s happening to your country.”

The Norway-based group Iran Human Rights reported that government repression is “widening and growing more violent by the day,” with “hundreds” injured since protests began.

According to the group, more than 2,000 people have been arrested across Iran since demonstrations erupted late last month in Teheran’s Grand Bazaar and quickly spread nationwide. Wednesday marked the deadliest day of the unrest so far, with 13 protesters reportedly killed. Iranian state media and authorities have confirmed at least 21 deaths, including members of the security forces.

Trump also commented on Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran’s deposed shah, saying he “seems like a nice guy,” but added that it would not be appropriate for him, as president, to offer formal support at this stage.

Pahlavi said the current unrest represents a historic opportunity to end Iran’s Islamic Republic:

“In all these years, I’ve never seen an opportunity as we see today in Iran,” Pahlavi told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Tuesday. “Iranian people are more than ever committed to bringing an end to this regime, as the world has witnessed in the last few days, the level of demonstrations is unprecedented.”

Pahlavi said protests have spread to more than 100 cities and emphasized the role of Iran’s traditional merchant class, describing developments inside the country’s bazaars as a turning point. “We are beginning to see more and more defections,” Pahlavi said, adding that “either way, the regime is crumbling and is very close to collapsing.”

Teheran’s Grand Bazaar remained a focal point of unrest, with large crowds chanting against Iran’s clerical leadership as authorities responded with tear gas and armed deployments. Videos published by Iran International showed tear gas used near or inside Teheran’s Sina Hospital and the Plasco Shopping Center.

Since Trump’s comments about the Iran protests, I’ve seen numerous videos of Iranian protesters either thanking him or, in this case, renaming streets after the US president. pic.twitter.com/aWsQV5N8fQ — Holly Dagres (@hdagres) January 7, 2026

