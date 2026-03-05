Iranians worldwide thank Trump by doing his dance

by WorldTribune Staff, March 5, 2026 Real World News
Hitting the streets of their own accord in advance of paid anti-Trump protesters, Iranians around the world are showing their gratitude to the American President by filming themselves doing the Trump dance.
Iranians posted videos online showing themselves performing a dance in the style of US President Donald Trump to the Village People song “YMCA” as a token of appreciation for the US-Israeli strikes that killed the Islamic Republic’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. pic.twitter.com/Lw5RLoCWy3
— Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) March 2, 2026