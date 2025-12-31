IRS CEO: Most middle-class Americans will see some form of tax relief in 2026

by WorldTribune Staff, December 31, 2025 Real World News



In 2026, most middle-class Americans will see some form of tax relief, IRS CEO Frank Bisignano said.

“You’re going to look at probably 94%-plus of middle-class Americans getting a boost, your tax rates coming down, and getting the benefit going forward,” Bisignano, who is also the commissioner of the Social Security Administration, told Fox Business.

Social Security recipients will see “up to a $6,000 benefit as [the Trump Administration is] committed to the benefits of Social Security not being taxed,” said Bisignano, who was named as the first CEO of the federal tax revenue agency, which is a position that the Trump Administration created in October.

Bisignano’s comments come after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett have both projected significant refunds in the 2026 tax year because of legislation that was signed into law over the summer by President Donald Trump. Hassett has been floated as a possible successor to current Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Trump said in a year-end speech that many American families could save between $11,000 and $20,000 per year under the tax and spending package.

The Trump Administration said it is examining proposals to address cost-of-living concerns, including tax refunds and dividend checks derived from tariffs.

During a recent speech, Trump unveiled a $1,776 bonus to U.S. troops.

