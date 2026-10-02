Is government-subsidized local news really a good idea?

by WorldTribune Staff, October 2, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Is taxpayer funded support of local news a good idea?

Proponents, including advocates at Rebuild Local News and researchers writing in Scientific American, argue that public financial support is vital because it:

• Stops the rise of government corruption

• Lowers municipal borrowing costs

• Revives watchdog journalism in news deserts

• Protects local reporting jobs via tax credits

• Mirrors historical early-American postal subsidies

Opponents, such as commentators at the Cato Institute, contend that taxpayer assistance creates dangerous conflicts of interest and market distortions which:

• Risks political capture and state interference

• Undermines public trust in news media

• Creates unhealthy financial dependence on government

• Favors large legacy companies over digital startups

• Fails to solve low consumer demand for news

Writing in the Fall 2026 edition of National Affairs, Eli Lehrer noted:

“More than 3,500 American newspapers, including more than 500 dailies, have closed since 2005. Weekday newspaper readership has fallen by half since 1940, even as the population has nearly tripled. Newspaper newsroom employment has dropped by more than 50% since 2008. And the digital outlets that have made the most money — from Fox News to major Substacks like The Bulwark and The Free Press — focus overwhelmingly on national and ideological content.

“From 2024 onward, traffic to many traditional news sites declined sharply even as independent publishing platforms and other newsletter services expanded rapidly. This does not mean Americans are less informed about the wider world: National and international news is now covered more richly and in greater detail than at any point in history. What has eroded is knowledge of what is happening in city hall.”

Rather than a restoration, what local news needs, Lehrer noted, is an approach focused on “structural realignment: one that treats journalism as a civic function and enables pluralistic, decentralized, legally protected experimentation.”

Local news profits had long rested on two pillars, Lehrer continued: “The first was technological and capital intensive: printing presses, delivery fleets, and circulation monopolies that made newspapers nearly impossible to challenge. The second was regulatory: postal subsidies, mandatory public-notice laws, antitrust exemptions like joint-operating agreements, cross-ownership rules, and other policies that shielded incumbents from competition. In many cities, the newspaper was not merely the loudest voice, but the only one with institutional standing.

“Eventually, both pillars gave way. Classifieds and help-wanted ads migrated to Craigslist, then to Monster.com, then to LinkedIn. Retail advertising withered as big-box stores and e-commerce displaced traditional department stores. Public notices moved online. Younger readers never acquired their parents’ habits. The local newspaper, once the civic chronicle of record, became a skeletal content wrapper with a masthead.”

New policy proposals aimed at bringing back strong local news coverage include supporting news organizations through mandates, subsidies, or tax preferences.

“These ideas include federal and state-level ‘link tax’ legislation, often presented as mandatory bargaining codes modeled on laws in Australia and Canada and under consideration elsewhere; direct grants to newsrooms; and tax credits tied to civic content,” Lehrer wrote. “Many are well intentioned, but they rest on a faulty premise: that legacy institutions should be rescued rather than replaced. Some interventions — especially those aimed at reviving traditional structures — risk entrenching and worsening the conditions that led to collapse by reducing innovation, centralizing control, and deepening dependence on unstable or politically contingent revenue streams. Skeptics across the ideological spectrum worry that such measures could produce serious unintended consequences. They are not wrong.

“Among the most misguided proposals are those that would compel digital platforms to pay news publishers for linking to or summarizing their content. Framed as a correction to market imbalance, these schemes disproportionately benefit large national outlets while doing little for new or local journalism. Worse, they would invite governments to define the terms of hyperlinking, turning the open web into a system of transactional permissions.”

Lehrer noted the example being set in California. The 2026 state budget includes $20 million in grants to news organizations (matched by a commitment from Google) that are independently administered by the James B. McClatchy Foundation.

“But the money ultimately flows through the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development, which reports directly to the governor itself,” Lehrer noted. “Even if it succeeds in maintaining independence in the first instance, the mere proximity to the state’s chief executive raises worrying long-term questions of economic capture. (What’s to prevent future governors from picking new administrators controlled by their political cronies?)”

Tax credits may be the least harmful if government does provide financial support to journalism directly.

“Unlike direct grants or link taxes, they can be structured to avoid political discretion, preserve content neutrality, and support journalism indirectly by incentivizing activity rather than underwriting institutions,” Lehrer wrote. “But they are far from simple. What’s more, their aims may be defensible — preserving investigative capacity, sustaining media plurality — but their mechanisms risk counterproductive entanglements. Each major form of credit — subscriptions, advertising, and reporter hiring — comes with its own tradeoffs, implementation problems, and unanswered empirical questions.”

In a post to LinkedIn, former Washington Times opinion editor David Mastio noted of Lehrer’s analysis: “Thank The Lord Almighty that someone understands there are ways to bolster independent and institutional journalism with intellectual diversity and no government bailout/welfare. Pay attention fellow journalists.”

Mastio called the California experiment a “slow moving disaster. California media will only realize when going on the government dole finally kills what is left of public trust. Follow the money they said.”

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

Like this: Like Loading...