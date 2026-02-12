Is Minnesota’s $9 billion fraud criminal? ‘You ought to be in jail,’ senator tells Ellison

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News February 12, 2026

Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley on Thursday said Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison should be indicted for helping “fraudsters defraud the state of $9 billion.”

“They begged you to help them, and you agreed to it! It’s all on tape!” Hawley said.

“This is what accountability looks like, of which you have none,” Hawley said to Ellison.

As Ellison attempted to interject, Hawley shot back: “It’s my hearing, pal.”

“I’m not your pal. Don’t call me pal,” Ellison replied.

“I should call you ‘prisoner’ because you ought to be in jail,” Hawley said.

“Well, see what you can do about it,” Ellison said in a challenge to Hawley.

The question, as always, is will Republicans actually do anything about it?

During Thursday’s hearing of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson said Ellison and other Minnesota state officials shoulder the blame for the deaths of leftist agitators Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

Pretti and Good were fatally shot by federal immigration authorities last month in Minneapolis. Johnson blamed Minnesota officials for ramping up tensions when federal immigration agencies expanded operations.

“I, as a government official, would have said, ‘Back off. Let us work with ICE. Let’s cooperate with them. Let’s see if we can de-escalate this,’ ” Johnson said.

“Attorney General, you did the exact opposite, and two people are dead because you encouraged them to put themselves in harm’s way,” he added.

