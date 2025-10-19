Is noting sacred? First the sombreros, then ‘long live the Trump’

by WorldTribune Staff, October 19, 2025 Real World News



CNN solemnly headlined: “October 18 2025: ‘No Kings’ protests”.

The well-funded but lame and certainly non-newsworthy nationwide photo ops were of little interest to most but fill the news air waves including on Fox.

What a joke, decided the White House.

In a Sunday op-ed for The Orange County Register, Ron Hart noted: “When Obama ushered in the woke agenda, comedy died, slowly suffocated by its own left-leaning fear of offending anyone and then by small, inorganic mobs of radical leftists who try to cancel any voice with which they disagree.”

When Elon Musk bought Twitter, now X, and joined the MAGA movement, the humorless Left packed up and moved to the Bluesky social media platform.

Now that safe space has been invaded by Team Trump.

On Saturday, the same day leftists were prancing about in cities nationwide and congratulating themselves in posts to Bluesky as part of their “No Kings” activism, Vice President JD Vance trolled the easily offended, playing on their concern that President Donald Trump will get a permanent crown and throne by posting a hilarious “Hail to the King” video.

Vance joins the Bluesky trolling with an epic Hail to the King video. pic.twitter.com/v1cw92iGZ4 — Bluesky Libs (@BlueskyLibs) October 18, 2025

The White House joined the Bluesky trolling:

We realized everyone over at Bluesky probably wasn’t seeing our content. So we decided to fix that. Here are some of our greatest hits all in one place. Enjoy ❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/v6SdrMIWtW — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 17, 2025

Was there any sociological significance to the brouhaha? Human Events Editor Jack Posobiec explained on social media:

You have to understand, to the aging liberal hippie boomer, marching around with signs and protesting is literally church to them.

Commenters said Vance’s post earned the crown for creativity on “No Kings” day:

Best weekend ever on Bluesky. — Bluesky Libs (@BlueskyLibs) October 18, 2025

The White House also played up spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt’s condemnation of the Democrats as a party of terrorists, drug dealers, and illegal immigrants.

Hakeem Jeffries and the Democrats are lashing out because they know what I said is true. The Democrat Party’s elected officials absolutely cater to pro-Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens, and violent criminals. House Democrats voted against a resolution condemning Hamas following… — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) October 17, 2025

Support Free Press Foundation