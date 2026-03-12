Is Oversight Committee exploring potential murder of Epstein? Prison guard called to testify

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News March 12, 2026

House Oversight Chairman James Comer has subpoenaed Tova Noel, who was a prison guard at the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) in New York City and was, according to the Epstein Files, on duty when Jeffrey Epstein allegedly committed suicide.

Records released by the Department of Justice show Noel did a Google search for “latest on Epstein in jail” at 5:42 a.m. and 5:52 a.m., just 40 minutes before her colleague discovered Epstein’s body at 6:30 a.m.

“Instead of conducting required checks, Noel admitted to napping and online shopping, while falsifying logs — a lapse that earned her a deferred prosecution deal from an Obama-era judge in 2021,” Zero Hedge noted.

Documents from the Epstein Files show FBI forensics flagged Noel’s search as the only notable one in a 66-page review of the guards’ computers. Noel denied remembering the searches, calling records “inaccurate.”

Chase Bank flagged suspicious deposits into Noel’s account, including $5,000 on July 30, 2019 — ten days before Epstein’s death. From December 2018, seven deposits totaled $11,880, coinciding with her assignment to Epstein’s unit. Yet Justice Department investigators never questioned her about it.

An FBI briefing identified Noel as an “orange flash” on camera approaching Epstein’s cell at 10:40 p.m. the night before, carrying linens or clothing — the last approach to the tier. She denied it.

In an interview with Fox News host Jesse Watters, Comer said: “Well, the recent media reports, what you just said, are very concerning — especially the suspicious activity report on a $5,000 mysterious deposit that she had. The reason that stands out to me, Jesse, is because very seldom are suspicious activity reports even reported for sums less than $10,000.”

“That’s a mystery there, and that’s something that, according to the DOJ documents, they never looked into — never asked her about,” Comer continued.

Comer went on to say: “Because of this, because of the media reports, and because of the fact that, honestly, most people on the committee aren’t confident 100% that Epstein’s death was a suicide, we’re going to ask Ms. Noel to come in for a transcribed interview.

“Again, no one’s accusing her of any wrongdoing, but we have a lot of questions about Epstein — questions about who else was involved in abusing girls. Why did the government not do a better job of investigating and prosecuting Epstein when they had a chance years before they finally convicted him? Was Epstein a spy? Was our government involved in any way, shape, or form in trying to destroy evidence or hide evidence from any of those four properties?

“Now, was Epstein’s death a suicide, as the government has reported, or was there something else? Again, no one’s accusing this prison guard of any wrongdoing, but I will announce tonight on your show that we are going to ask her to come in and sit for an interview because we have a lot of questions.”

There is also a record of Epstein claiming his cellmate tried to murder him weeks before his alleged death. Prison notes revealed: “Denies suicidal. Does not know what happened. Woke up with marks on neck. Cellmate tried to kill him. Cellmate is cop who killed 4 people. Tried to extort him. Threatened him.”

A prison psychologist recorded: “I have spoken with him. He denies suicidality. He says he doesn’t know what happened. He thinks maybe someone tried to kill him.”

Epstein claimed his cellmate, Nicholas Tartaglione, said “he would beat him up” if unpaid. Tartaglione, an ex-cop accused of four murders, was cleared internally.

