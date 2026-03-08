Report: Inmates near Epstein’s cell heard guards’ loud exchange about killing, coverup

by WorldTribune Staff, March 8, 2026 Real World News



Inmates in the prison wing where Jeffrey Epstein was being held overheard guards talking about a coverup involving Epstein’s death, according to an FBI interview with one of the inmates at the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) in New York City.

A five-page handwritten report of the FBI interview which is found in the federal government’s online Epstein library states that the inmate was awakened the morning of Aug. 10, 2019 to a loud conversation between guards in the Special Housing Unit, or SHU, where he and Epstein were jailed.

“Breathe! Breathe!” the inmate recalled officers shouting about 6:30 a.m. Then he said he heard an officer say “Dudes, you killed that dude.”

A female guard replied “If he is dead, we’re going to cover it up and he’s going to have an alibi, my officers,” the FBI notes state.

The inmate added that the entire jail wing overheard the exchange.

After hearing that Epstein had reportedly died, the inmate related that other inmates were saying: “Miss Noel killed Jeffrey.”

The inmate identified the female guard as Tova Noel, one of two correctional officers who were later charged with falsifying reports to make it appear in their records that they had made their rounds that night when they had not. The charges against her and the other officer, Michael Thomas, were later dropped, but both were fired.

The New York Post reported on Saturday that Noel’s bank flagged a $5,000 cash deposit she made to her Chase Bank account on July 30, 2019 – 10 days before Epstein was reportedly found in dead in his cell.

The Post also reported that on the morning of Epstein’s death on Aug. 10, Noel searched the term “latest on Epstein in jail” twice – once at 5:42 a.m. and again at 5:52 a.m., about 40 minutes before the other guard, Michael Thomas, allegedly found Epstein.

Her bank records, which are in the Epstein Files, showed that Noel received thousands of dollars in cash and Zelle payments in the months before Epstein died. She has not been charged with any crime.

Epstein’s former cellmate, Efrain Reyes, told prison officials that he told Epstein he would be safer if he paid inmates and guards for protection. The Miami Herald cited sources as saying that Epstein did make protection payments.

Noel’s bank records also reveal that she was making payments on a brand new Range Rover. But she was not asked about the cash during her Justice Department interview.

While the inmate’s account has not been substantiated, it “raises questions about Epstein’s in-custody death,” the Miami Herald reported on Saturday. “Both the New York Medical Examiner and the U.S. Department of Justice concluded that Epstein died by suicide. Dr. Michael Baden, a forensic pathologist hired by Epstein’s estate to attend the autopsy, has said he believes the injuries to Epstein were more akin to strangulation than suicide.”

2026 Contract With Our Readers

Like this: Like Loading...