Is Trump really retaliating against Democrat lawfare? Elon Musk questions narrative

by WorldTribune Staff, January 13, 2026



Any Democrats caught up in current investigations are being pursued due to President Donald Trump’s intent on retaliation for the lawfare campaign that tried, but failed, to derail his second presidential term.

That is the narrative that Democrats and their media wing push every day.

The nunbers tell a different story.

A post to X by Wall Street Apes delivers some perspective on this topic. And Elon Musk seems to agree.

Does seem low https://t.co/8znDq4wQYl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 11, 2026

