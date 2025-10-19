It gets worse: Letitia James reportedly harboring a 2nd criminal relative at 2nd Virginia property

by WorldTribune Staff, October 19, 2025 Real World News



Earlier this month, New York Attorney General Letitia James was indicted by a Virginia federal grand jury on charges of bank fraud and making a false statement to a financial institution in order to secure a mortgage for a home she listed as her secondary residence although she rented it out and never lived in it, according to court documents.

James has for five years harbored a “fugitive” relative in the Virginia house, according to reports.

Now, another report states that James has a second property in Virginia in which she is harboring a second criminal relative.

James’s grand-niece Cayla Thompson-Hairston, 21 — who is an OnlyFans star with a public, X-rated social media presence — was charged in April 2024 with lying about her felony criminal record when she tried to buy a gun in Suffolk, Virginia, the New York Post reported on Oct. 16, citing court records.

Cayla was legally “disqualified” from owning a firearm due to an August 2020 felony charge of malicious wounding — which Virginia law defines as a crime in which a person “shoots, stabs, cuts or wounds any other person, or by any means causes bodily injury, with the intent to maim, disfigure, disable or kill.”

“In 2019, when Cayla was just 15 years old, she was also caught up in the criminal hijinks of her big sister, Nakia Thompson, 36, who is a wanted fugitive by North Carolina authorities with a slew of arrests, according to docs,” the report said.

Nakia Thompson is the fugitive relative who resides at James’s other Virginia property.

James is currently facing 60 years in prison for bank fraud and false statement charges after federal prosecutors accused her of lying on the mortgage application for the house where Thompson lives.

The feds say James moved Thompson in and collected rent on the property soon after she bought it — and that her alleged lie that she would occupy the home allowed her to get a better rate on her mortgage, a $19,000 gain.

A section of the mortgage document states that James would be considered in default on the $109,600 loan if she or anyone else acting at her direction gave “inaccurate information or statements” regarding her occupancy of the residence as a second home.

James’s lawyer Abbe Lowell, who also represented Hunter Biden in his federal gun and tax criminal cases, called the charges against the New York AG a hypocritical salvo in Trump’s “revenge tour.”

