It’s official: Mamdani and NYC go ‘full communist’

by WorldTribune Staff, January 25, 2026



Even liberals are admitting that New York City has gone “full communist” under Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Public utterances since taking office by the mayor and his administration lend credence to a growing consensus.

Hizzoner on Friday said the city won’t be checking the immigration status of children enrolling in his administration’s free childcare programs and federal agents will not be allowed access unless they can present a warrant “signed by a judge.”

“Just to put it very clearly, these are programs for every single New Yorker,” Mamdani said. “These are not programs that are going to ask the immigration status of any one of the children.”

On Friday’s episode of “Real Time,” liberal late-night host Bill Maher said that “Democrats seem to be having this debate” over whether Mamdani is a socialist or a democratic socialist, and offered to end the debate for them once and for all.

“Let me settle it: He’s a straight-up communist,” Maher declared.

According to Maher, he knows this to be true by “reading between the lines” after one of the mayor’s advisors, Cea Weaver, said to “elect more communists.”

“Which is fine. It’s fine. It’s a belief system. He’s allowed to believe it, and people are allowed to vote for it,” Maher continued. “But if liberals deny it, like he’s just going through a goth phase, they’re going to lose more elections. This is not a communist country.”

Meanwhile, GOP New York City Councilwoman Vickie Paladino outlined the process the Mamdani administration would deploy to seize properties from landlords.

Step 1: ‘Organize’ tenants to file dozens and dozens of complaints with the building department to establish cause for investigation. Step 2: Squeeze these same landlords with massive compounding fines they will not be able to get out from under. Use rent strikes and rent… https://t.co/PTknvuzg1D — Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) January 20, 2026

