Jack Smith and lawfare pals form their own law firm

Not satire.

Disgraced special counsel Jack Smith and three of his partners in the unprecedented lawfare campaign launched against President Donald Trump have formed a law firm that says it will focus on “integrity.”

Smith is joining ex-Department of Justice prosecutors Tim Heaphy, David Harbach, and Thomas Windom, all of whom sought to put Trump behind bars and derail his comeback bid for a second term.

A federal judge ruled Biden-era Attorney General Merrick Garland’s appointment of Smith as special counsel to investigate Trump unconstitutional.

Harbach and Windom obtained indictments against Trump for his contesting of the 2020 election and in the classified documents case.

Heaphy was the lead investigative lawyer for the wholly biased House of Representatives Select Committee that investigated the J6 protest.

Breitbart’s Bradley Jaye noted: “Smith has come under intense scrutiny this autumn as reports of Arctic Frost, his mission to take down Trump, revealed the unprecedented actions he and his team took, often with the consent of compliant federal judges appointed by Democrat presidents. Smith seized Trump’s personal phone and subpoenaed his personal phone records and used subpoenas to access personal phone records of many Senators and Congressmen without their knowledge.”

Jaye added: “Smith not only failed to convict and imprison Trump, but his efforts likely backfired politically. Trump won all seven swing states en route to an Election Day romp over Vice President Kamala Harris, who replaced Smith’s boss Biden atop the ticket after Democratic Party leaders ousted him.”

