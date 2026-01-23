Jack Smith finds himself on the grill for targeting political enemies

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News January 23, 2026

Republicans, some of whom had their phones tapped as part of Jack Smith’s lawfare operation against President Donald Trump, tore into the former special counsel as he appeared before the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

Trump posted on social media during the hearing that Smith was “being DECIMATED” by Republican lawmakers and was a “deranged animal.”

“Hopefully the Attorney General is looking at what he’s done,” Trump wrote.

In response to a question about Trump’s post from Vermont Democrat Rep. Rebecca Balint, Smith said he expected the Justice Department would attempt to charge him.

“I believe they will do everything in their power to do that, because they have been ordered to by the president,” Smith said.

Trump later wrote on social media:

“Based on his testimony today, there is no question that Deranged Jack Smith should be prosecuted for his actions. … At a minimum, he committed large scale perjury!”

Some highlights from the hearing:

